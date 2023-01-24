How To Watch Beyblade Series in Order

Image Source: Takara Tomy

The Beyblade franchise has been going strong for over twenty years, with a number of different anime storylines to enjoy. Are you looking to pick up the Beyblade anime? Well, look no further; we’ve got everything you need to know about where to start and finish. Here’s how to watch the Beyblade series in order.

Beyblade Series Watch Order

Generally speaking, the Beyblade series is best enjoyed in release order, as we’ve listed down below:

Beyblade Beyblade V-Force Beyblade G-Revolution Beyblade: Metal Fusion Beyblade: Metal Masters Beyblade: Metal Fury Beyblade: Shogun Steel Beyblade Burst Beyblade Burst Evolution Beyblade Burst Turbo Beyblade Burst Rise Beyblade Burst Surge Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Beyblade Burst QuadStrike

This will allow you to follow the story and character development in a way that makes sense. We’ve also gone over each series in more detail below.

1. Beyblade

The original “Beyblade” show is your starting point for this franchise, released in 2001. This series is based on the toy franchise by Takara Tomy, and follows the story of the Bladebreakers team, consisting of Tyson, Kai, Ray, Max, and Kenny, as they travel across the world facing off against different opponents and learning new beyblading techniques.

You’ll get to watch Tyson and friends try and earn their way to the finals, where they’ll be facing off against the Demolition Boys and aiming to take down Voltaire Hiwatari. With 51 episodes in the series, this show will give you plenty of content to enjoy as you take your first step into the franchise.

2. Beyblade V-Force

Beyblade V-Force is the season series in the franchise, and works as a direct sequel to the show’s first season. In V-Force, the Bladebreakers have disbanded to go their separate ways, but find themselves reunited alongside Tyson and Kenny’s classmate, Hilary, to go up against a series of powerful opponents. These opponents include the Saint Shields, the Zagart Company, and the Psykick Organization, all of who are after their sacred bit-beasts. Once again, you’ll follow the Bladebreakers all the way to the World Championships, where they aim to put a final end to things. Just as the original Beyblade series did, V-Force has 51 episodes, so there’s plenty of story to satisfy you.

3. Beyblade G-Revolution

Once you’ve checked V-Force off your list, it’s time to jump into Beyblade G-Revolution. This release has 52 episodes to enjoy, and follows a slightly different Bladebreakers team, as Kai, Max, and Ray have all left to return to their respective teams. This leaves Tyson, Kenny, Hilary, and newcomer Daichi to stick together as a team, under the new name BBA Revolution, and try to defend titles at the World Championships once again. Don’t worry though, you’ll still get to see Kai, Max and Ray return to team up and assist their friends against antagonistic figures, taking on the new group name of G-Revolution.

4. Beyblade: Metal Fusion

It’s time for a whole new story and cast of characters in the fourth series of the Beyblade franchise. In Beyblade: Metal Fusion, you’ll be introduced to brand new protagonist, Gingka Hagane, a boy who is searching for his past alongside his Storm Pegasus. When Gingka stumbles upon Metal Bey City, he meets plenty of new friends an rivals who help him to grow stronger, so he can aim to defeat both the Dark Nebula Organization, and the mysterious Ryuga, an individual who owns the forbidden Lightning L-Drago Bey.

Metal Fusion has 51 episodes for you to enjoy, giving you plenty of time to adjust and grow fond of the new cast and setting, plus there’s a noticeable increase in the animation quality that help bring things to life.

5. Beyblade: Metal Masters

Beyblade: Metal Masters is a direct sequel to Metal Fusion, so if you enjoyed the latter, you’ll be excited to jump right back into the action with Gingka and friends. A new blader, Masamune Kadoya, is introduced to the group, and works as a skilled rival to Gingka, keeping him on his toes.

Both Gingka and Masamune are selected as representatives for the World Championships alongside Tsubasa and Yu, and must work hard to secure their rightful victory as the strongest Bladers in the world. Metal Masters is complete with 51 episodes of Bey-spinning action, so you’ll have just as much to enjoy as what was in Metal Fusion.

6. Beyblade: Metal Fury

Beyblade: Metal Fury is the sixth series in the Beyblade franchise, featuring 52 episodes. While Metal Fury may not have as many action-packed scenes in comparison to the other Metal series, it favors a solid storyline instead, and makes quite the enjoyable watch.

Metal Fury reveals Gingka to be a Legendary Blader, an individual with a piece of Star Fragment enchanted in their Bey. Gingka and friends must travel the world, locate, and unite other Legendary Bladers to team up and take down the looming threat of Nemesis and take it down for good.

7. Beyblade: Shogun Steel

Beyblade: Shogun Steel takes place after a time-skip from Metal Fury, with the events of the series taking place several years after the Nememis Crisis. Shogun Steel also features a new protagonist, Zyro Kurogane, and follows his quest to be the next Number 1 Blader, and meet his idol, Gingka Hagane. And as you may have guessed, yes, it does feature the return appearance of a grown up Ginka, so if you’re a big fan of the Metal series, working your way through Shogun Steel’s 38 episodes is the best way to complete this era of the Beyblade franchise.

8. Beyblade Burst

Ready for the next step in the Beyblade franchise? Well, it’s time for the eight series, Beyblade Burst. This title features a new setting and protagonist by the name of Valt Aoi, a cheery boy in the fifth grade who is crazy-obsessed with Beyblades. Valt is a hardworking individual who dreams of growing strong with his partner Bey, Valtryek, so when he catches wind that his close friend and unofficial Beyblade genius, Shu Kurenai is participating in a National Tournament and has earned himself one of the ‘Supreme Four’ titles, Valt sets his sights on the same goal.

As another generation within the franchise, Beyblade Burst feature slight stylistic changes and overall animation improvements, carrying 51 episodes for fans to binge-watch.

9. Beyblade Burst Evolution

Following a similar pattern to the prior Beyblade generations, Beyblade Burst Evolution takes off as a direct sequel to the original Beyblade Burst title, brining back Valt and friends for brand new challenges. After participating in the Japanese Championship, Valt has been scouted for the respected Spanish team known as BC Sol. Valt and friends have their sight set on competing in the World League, but in order to qualify, they’ll need to win the European League.

Beyblade Burst Evolution features 51 episodes of fierce battling and personal growth as Valt takes on the challenge of getting BC Sol all the way to the World League. If you’re a Beyblade fan, this is one you don’t want to miss.

10. Beyblade Burst Turbo

Set two years after the International Blader’s Cup, Beyblade Burst Trubo features the majority of the beloved characters from the Burst franchise, but flips the role of protagonist onto a new character by the name of Aiger Akabane. Aiger is known as quite the wild child, but finds himself highly inspired to become the Number 1 Blader in the world after battling Valt Aoi.

With his signature Bey, Z Achilles 11 Xtend by his side, Aiger aims to seek out and fight strong opponents to help himself grow more powerful, defeat Valt Aoi, and become world champion. There are 51 episodes featuring this interesting cast of characters, so get ready to join Aiger on his journey and watch him learn along the way.

11. Beyblade Burst Rise

Beyblade Burst Rise is the first series in the franchise to have skipped airing through official TV sources, instead debuing as an Original Net Animation. Don’t worry though, Rise brings back all of the Beyblade Burst goodness from previous seasons, including the return of Valt Aoi.

Valt has taken on the role of training the next generation of Bladers, and upon rookies Dante and Delta witnessing the power of Valt’s Sword Valtryek, they seek to discover the same bond with their own Bey and achieve Hyper-Flux state. Dante sets out for the birthplace of Beyblade, Japan, with his partner Bey, Ace Dragon. much to Dante’s surprise, there’s endless tough opponents and obstacles to overcome, and he soon realises he must do whatever it takes to bond with Ace Dragon and work towards achieving Hyper-Flux across 52 episodes.

12. Beyblade Burst Surge

Beyblade Burst Surge is a 48 episode series that picks up a year after the events of Rise take place. The Legendary Valt Aoi hosts an exhibition match to show off the revolutionary skills of the Lighting Bey class, which inspires two Lighting Bey-wielding brothers, Hyuga and Hikaru Hizashi, to break through the elite ranks of the Blading Legends and become legends themselves.

With the brothers challenge igniting a fire among the Bladig Legends, a new tournament is announced to determine who is truly the best of the best, but among all of the competitive chaos, a mysterious blader lurks in the distance.

13. Beyblade Burst QuadDrive

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive is the final season of Beyblade Burst to debut in Japan, carrying 52 episodes total. Set months after the final stages of the Ultimate Tag Series, rumours begin to make their way around regarding Phantom’s Gate, a graveyard for Beys. After hearing screams from a mansion at night, Bashara Suiro sneaks in, only to find Bel Daizora, wielder of the Quad Bey Destruction Belfire. And those screams? Well, they were the cries of Bladers whose Beys have been destroyed.

Bel sets out a challenge to Bladers all over the world to come battle him, which causes Blading Legends from all locations to set their sights on him as their next opponent. Bel has made an enemy of nearly every Blader in the world, so who will be the one to finally take him down?

14. Beyblade Burst QuadStrike

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike is the latest addition to the Beyblade franchise, set to bring back the Dark Prince Bel for a Masquerade Tournament when it releases in Spring 2023. However, Bel isn’t the only competition in town. There’s also the presence of a mysterious masked Blader known as Quadra, wielding an elemtnal Bey, Lightning Pandora. Quadra is known to have defeated every foe that has crossed her path, so it seems Bel has finally met his match.

Meanwhile, Quadra’s brother, Pax, has his hands full with studying the mysterious elemental powers from mysterious ruins nearby. Who knows what kind of secrets these ruins hold, and just how they may affect the Masquerade Tournament.

