How To Unlock Light of Foliar Incision Weapon in Genshin Impact 3.4

Genshin Impact 3.4 version is live now across all the platforms, bringing plenty of new content to the world of Tevyat. One such notable addition, in particular, was the Light of Foliar Incision weapon. It’s a 5-star Sword that is certainly developed for the new Alhaitham character. If you’re wondering how to get the Light of Foliar Incision Sword in Genshin Impact, then here’s a comprehensive guide for you.

How to Get the Light of Foliar Incision Sword in Genshin Impact

The Light of Foliar Incision Sword can be obtained through the “Epitome Invocation” Weapon Event Wish banner during the Genshin Impact 3.4 version. The event wish will last around three weeks, and the weapon will receive an increased drop rate during this timeframe.

Below, we’re going to dive into the weapon’s stats and ascension materials so that you can plan your farming strategy in advance.

Light of Foliar Incision Sword: Stats and Ascension Materials

The Light of Foliar Incision Sword weapon has the following stats at its base level:

Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG +19.2%

CRIT DMG +19.2% Skill (Whitemoon Bristle): CRIT Rate is increased by 4%. After Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s.

In order to upgrade the weapon stats, you’ll need the following ascension materials in Genshin Impact:

x5 Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew

x14 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

x14 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew

x6 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew

x15 Faded Red Satin

x23 Trimmed Red Silk

x27 Rich Red Brochade

x23 Desiccated Shell

x27 Sturdy Shell

x41 Marked Shell

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Light of Foliar Incision Sword in Genshin Impact. For more, feel free to browse the links below.

