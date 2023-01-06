Image Source: Gaggle Studios, Inc.

Goose Goose Duck may seem like a clone of popular social deduction multiplayer game Among Us, but it has more than enough features to differentiate itself. The game has an extensive list of customization options for player to express themselves, including a French maid outfit. Here is how to get the French Maid outfit in Goose Goose Duck.

Unlocking the French Maid Outfit in Goose Goose Duck

While most of the cosmetic items in Goose Goose Duck can be bought with either silver or gold coins outright, some outfits have to be unlocked before they can be purchased. The French Maid outfit can be purchased for 500 silver coins once players complete the “We Need More Lemon Pledge” achievement to unlock the outfit.

The “We Need More Lemon Pledge” achievement requires players to complete the Clean Manifolds or Disinfect Showers tasks for a total of 500 times. Both tasks have the player cleaning a specific surface from black globs of gunk.

The two tasks can be found while playing as the Geese on the following maps: Blackswan, Nexus Colony, and SS Mothergoose. It is important to note that tasks are randomized between games, so it is possible to not receive either Clean Manifolds or Disinfect Showers in every game.

If either of the tasks do appear in your duties list, it is also imperative to complete it as quickly as possible before being murdered by a Duck. After doing both tasks a total of 500 times, the achievement should pop and the French Maid outfit will be available to buy for 500 silver coins.

