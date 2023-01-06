How to Play With Friends in Goose Goose Duck? Answered

Image Source: Gaggle Studios, Inc.

Goose Goose Duck is a social multiplayer deduction game where players complete various tasks and band together to vote off the imposter that is trying to murder everyone, similar to Among Us. While the game does have public games that anyone can join, it might be better suited to play among your friends. Here is how to play with friends in Goose Goose Duck.

How to Play With Friends in Goose Goose Duck

Image Source: Gaggle Studios, Inc.

Any player can host a public or private game in Goose Goose Duck or can join any of the public games as long as there is enough room. Once a game is created or joined, there are two methods to invite friends to the Goose Goose Duck lobby.

The first method is to invite your friends directly. That can be accomplished by selecting the people icon on the right-hand side of the screen, which brings up the Friends and Recent Players lists. On the Friends list, scroll until you find the people you would like to join, and select invite.

Your friends will receive the invite if in the game and can join from their Friends list. Friends must have an established profile to play the game, which requires signing into a Google or Gaggle account.

The second method is through the room code. The game’s lobby will display a room code in the upper left of the screen if enabled, that other players can join through when given.

It is perfect if you have not added your friends to the Friends list yet, or it is easier for you to simply copy and paste a room code for several people to join at once while communicating over Discord or another messaging program.

Players can join through a room code by selecting “Play” at the main menu, then typing in the code in the box under “Join Game.” The host must make sure the lobby is big enough for all players given the room code to join.

That is how to play with friends in Goose Goose Duck. Stay with Twinfinite for more coverage on Goose Goose Duck, and check out the links below for other helpful guides for the game.

