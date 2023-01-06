How to Get Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck? Answered

Image Source: Gaggle Studios, Inc.

Like many games, Goose Goose Duck has its own type of currency that players can use to get additional content. The two primary sources of money are Silver and Gold Coins, which can be exchanged for outfits, emojis, cards, and banners. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to get Gold coins in Goose Goose Duck.

Earning Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck

To get Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck, you can do one of the following techniques:

Obtain through the Daily Rewards.

Purchase coins in the in-game store.

Picking it up from the claw machines in Hanging Out mode.

Completing achievements.

The first method is the most straightforward option since it only requires you to log into the game daily to claim rewards. Players can also purchase currency at the in-game store through Coin Packs, including 20 Gold Coins for $1.99 and 200 Gold Coins for $9.99. Some outfit packs feature this product, such as the Starter Pack, Hunter Pack, Basement Pack, and the Ancient Sands Pack.

Players can also acquire Gold Coins by picking them up at the claw machines in Hanging Out mode. To access this area quickly, you can host a private match with this option, then head over to the north-east side of the location to find the machines:

Keep in mind that players must unlock these items first by exchanging additional coins. Furthermore, you can earn other rewards in this area, such as outfits, banners, and Silver Coins.

The last method may take some time since you must complete challenges to unlock more currency. For example, players can finish 10 tasks, win five games, or use the intercom three times for Gold Coins.

So there you have it; that is how to get Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide about whether or not Goose Goose Duck is free to play.

