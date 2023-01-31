How To Get and Use Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Item in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While somewhat easy to get, the Nimbus Cloud does serve as a nice glider.

If you’ve ever watched the first Dragon Ball anime, you’re very familiar with Nimbus, the cloud Goku used to travel through the sky. However, the later Dragon Ball series had Goku able to fly, and Nimbus was mostly rendered redundant. But, now you can make up for that. Here’s how to get and use the Nimbus Cloud item in Fortnite.

How To Get the Nimbus Cloud

You have two options when it comes to obtaining the Mythic Nimbus Cloud item: buying it and getting it in a capsule drop.

The easiest way would be to drop at Slappy Shores and buy one at the Dragon Ball vending machine for 250 gold bars. Keep in mind that with this method that there is a limited amount in the vending machine for the whole lobby.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Your other choice would be to wait as the ring closes and follow the falling Capsules to be able to open one when it lands like a care package. These will always drop one Nimbus Cloud and one Kamehameha.

How To Use the Nimbus Cloud

While holding the Nimbus Cloud item, you only need to hit your fire button, and you will be launched into the air at a decent height. The item will serve as a standard glider. Seeing as the Nimbus Cloud gives you a bump into the air, it isn’t necessary to gain elevation to use it.

After each use, you will have a 20-second cooldown upon landing, but the item is infinite use, unlike the Kamehameha.

That is everything you need to know for how to get and use the Nimbus Cloud item in Fortnite. Be sure to take a look at all the links below for more Fortnite guides and news.

