How Many Seasons Will HBO’s The Last of Us Have? Explained

HBO’s The Last of Us is already a success at adapting the video game of the same name, telling the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) through a post-apocalyptic, spore-infected United States. Although their adventure has just started, many fans are wondering how many seasons will HBO’s The Last of Us have.

Will HBO’s The Last of Us Catch Up to the Games? Answered

From what we can gather, The Last of Us will likely run for two or three seasons max. According to co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman, the first season will cover the first game and they plan to reach the story’s endpoint in however many episodes and seasons it takes so that they can give the game the justice it deserves.

With that in mind, and knowing there’s The Last of Us Part II and an expanding piece of story DLC called Left Behind, where some stories from Ellie’s past are told, it stands to reason that the show will likely not exceed three seasons.

Mazin has been very adamant that his way of writing requires an ending in mind. Knowing that his last show, Chernobyl, only had five episodes, a noticeably small amount for a TV miniseries, it’s easy to see how he’ll do The Last of Us as long as there’s a story to tell and not an episode or season later.

Now that you know how many seasons will HBO’s The Last of Us have, you can look for more news and guides about The Last of Us on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

