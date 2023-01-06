How Many Players Is Goose Goose Duck? Answered

Goose Goose Duck has captured the hearts of many players since its release to the public, following a similar build to the iconic Among Us, but with homicidal, goofy cartoon birds. Goose Goose Duck is a relatively easy game to jump into for new players, and is definitely the most fun to play with a large group of friends, thanks to the proximity chat feature. But, you may be wondering just how many players you can squeeze together for murderous, feathery fun. Here’s everything you need to know about how many players Goose Goose Duck is capable of hosting in a lobby.

Lobby Sizes and How Many Players Can Join a Match of Goose Goose Duck

Goose Goose Duck has a very decent lobby size, with the game requiring at least five players to start a match, but being capable of hosting up to sixteen players at a time. Feather-shedding murder party, anyone?

Image Source: Gaggle Studios, Inc.

There’s also plenty to keep you entertained in lobbies closer to the max capacity, with a number of unique roles that can be turned on and off, for that extra element of mystery and dramatic flare. This includes Cannibal Ducks, Dodos, Engineers, Pigeons, Lovers, and so much more.

There really is something for everyone in Goose Goose Duck, making it the perfect party game to share among your friends. I’m sure no two matches will ever be the same with all of the possibilities, and you’re sure to have a blast over proximity chat, hearing the panicked voices of your teammates, or the surprised screams of your victims.

That’s everything you need to know about how many players Goose Goose Duck is. For more helpful game guides, news, and entertainment, check out the rest of our content. We have plenty more Goose Goose Duck topics to help you becomes the best stabbing duck in town, such as how to get gold coins, all roles in Goose Goose Duck, and does Goose Goose Duck have crossplay? answered.

Related Posts