The communication system of Goose Goose Duck allows you to converse with your team to find the murderous killers. But, sometimes words aren’t enough, and the best way to truly convey your feelings is to… pass gas. Here’s everything you need to know about how to fart in Goose Goose Duck.

How do You Fart & What Does It Do in Goose Goose Duck? Answered

For PC players, you can press the ‘F’ key to fart in Goose Goose Duck, while mobile users can tap on the character to pass gas. Although Goose Goose Duck players won’t be able to do this feature in tutorial mode, they can perform this action in the waiting room or during an actual game. Once you initiate the fart, you should be able to hear a noise, and there is no limit to how many times you can do it.

How to Customize Your Fart in Goose Goose Duck

You can personalize your character’s fart action by adding an emoji through the ‘Collection’ section in the main menu. After players select this option, they can press the ‘Customize’ tab and look through the flatulence cosmetics.

Most of these emojis cost 100 Silver Coins, but there are others further down the list that go for 250 Silver Coins. There’s a variety of cosmetics to choose from, such as a crying duck icon, a money bag, a ‘SUS’ Among Us-like emoji, and many more. When players attach a fart icon, they’ll be able to see it once they press the action.

