How to Catch Shiny Pokemon Without Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Salty Herba Mystica has received a lot of attention in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a tool to help catch shiny Pokemon. Fortunately, there are other ways to catch shinies: here’s everything you need to know on how to catch a shiny without Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Catching Shiny Pokemon with Luck

In older Pokemon entries, there was just about nothing to make finding shinies easier. The odds for finding a shiny Pokemon start at 1 in 4,096, so if you have the patience of a god, you’ll get one eventually without any rare items to help you out.

Auto battling makes the wait a bit less tedious and your Pokemon will never knock out a shiny before you have a chance to catch it. Outbreaks are especially helpful for finding a shiny version of a specific Pokemon because it appears so often. This is the slowest way to find a shiny Pokemon and isn’t recommended.

Catching One Unique-Type Shiny Pokemon in a Specific Area in Scarlet & Violet

The Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gives you improved odds to find shiny wild Pokemon, but you must complete your Pokedex to get it – you might need some friends to help you out with this.

AustinJohnPlays has discovered that some areas in the game have one Ground Pokemon or one Fire Pokemon that spawns, and using the Shiny Charm with Encounter Power for those types led to him catching a few shiny Pokemon: he uses Toedscool on Socarrat Trail to prove his theory.

Catching Shiny Pokemon from an Area with a Dominant Type

This method is the opposite of the previous one: instead of one Pokemon of a specific type in an area, you want almost every Pokemon in an area to share a type. Then you can activate Sparkling Power Lv. 3 and catch a shiny version of one of the four or five Normal-types that spawn there – you’re in for a surprise whichever one you get. Between Los Platos and Mesagoza, there are Happiny, Azurill, Skwovet, Shroodle, flocks of Fletchling, and plenty of Lechonk; you could get a shiny of any one of them with Sparkling Power Lv. 3.

That’s everything we have on finding Shiny Pokemon without Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the complete Chansey Supply Store inventory, where to find Shell Bell, and the weirdest Pokemon designs.

