How to Get Sparkling Meal Power Level 3 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Sparkling Power Lv. 3 could be the best Meal Power in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet because of how much it can help you when shiny hunting. You’re probably wondering how you can get this power to work for you, so here’s everything you need to know about how to get Sparkling Power level 3 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Sparkling Power Level 3 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The key to Sparkling Power Lv. 3 is two Herba Mystica: this means you’ll have to win lots of 5+ Star Tera Raids to collect them before you start your shiny hunts. It can be difficult to win these raids alone, so plan on inviting other random players or friends to help you win, and pay attention to the Tera Type of every Raid.

Other ingredients you’ll need include a Pickle, Cucumber, and three servings of a type specific item below:

Normal: Tofu

Flying: Prosciutto

Fire: Red Pepper

Psychic: Onion

Water: Cucubmer

Bug: Cherry Tomato

Electric: Yellow Pepper

Rock: Bacon

Grass: Lettuce

Ghost: Red Onion

Ice: Klawf Stick

Dragon: Avocado

Fighting: Pickle

Dark: Smoked Fillet

Poison: Green Pepper

Steel: Hamburger

Ground: Ham

Fairy: Tomato

Recipe via tak2525tak

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

If you’re not looking for a specific shiny, then you can make this recipe in an area where one type of Pokemon is common and have a better chance of success. If you make a sandwich with lots of Cucumbers on it by a river, you have increased chances of finding a shiny Psyduck, Buizel, Slowpoke, or Magikarp -don’t let anything fall off the sandwich because it could change your Meal Powers.

That’s everything we have on activating Sparkling Power level 3 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like how to get EXP share and the best places to find high leveled Pokemon.

