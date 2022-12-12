How to Get Sparkling Meal Power Level 3 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Go catch a shiny!
Sparkling Power Lv. 3 could be the best Meal Power in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet because of how much it can help you when shiny hunting. You’re probably wondering how you can get this power to work for you, so here’s everything you need to know about how to get Sparkling Power level 3 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Where to Find Sparkling Power Level 3 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The key to Sparkling Power Lv. 3 is two Herba Mystica: this means you’ll have to win lots of 5+ Star Tera Raids to collect them before you start your shiny hunts. It can be difficult to win these raids alone, so plan on inviting other random players or friends to help you win, and pay attention to the Tera Type of every Raid.
Other ingredients you’ll need include a Pickle, Cucumber, and three servings of a type specific item below:
- Normal: Tofu
- Flying: Prosciutto
- Fire: Red Pepper
- Psychic: Onion
- Water: Cucubmer
- Bug: Cherry Tomato
- Electric: Yellow Pepper
- Rock: Bacon
- Grass: Lettuce
- Ghost: Red Onion
- Ice: Klawf Stick
- Dragon: Avocado
- Fighting: Pickle
- Dark: Smoked Fillet
- Poison: Green Pepper
- Steel: Hamburger
- Ground: Ham
- Fairy: Tomato
Recipe via tak2525tak
If you’re not looking for a specific shiny, then you can make this recipe in an area where one type of Pokemon is common and have a better chance of success. If you make a sandwich with lots of Cucumbers on it by a river, you have increased chances of finding a shiny Psyduck, Buizel, Slowpoke, or Magikarp -don’t let anything fall off the sandwich because it could change your Meal Powers.
That’s everything we have on activating Sparkling Power level 3 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like how to get EXP share and the best places to find high leveled Pokemon.
