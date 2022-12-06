Best Locations To Catch High Level Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are full of strong Pokemon, but some wild areas are better for finding them than others. If you’re wondering where the best place to camp out and find some Pokemon for your team is, then here’s everything you need to know about the best locations for high level Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Best Places To Catch High Level Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Before you head out and encounter wild Dragonite or Garganacl, buy a lot of Ultra Balls.

Casseroya Lake

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Casseroya Lake is full of Pokemon, on land and in the water. On the big island near the middle there are lots of Dragon Pokemon like Goomy, Dreepy, and Tatsugiri, with Dratini and Dragonair swimming nearby. The Pokemon in this area are in the high 40s and low 50s, so you’ll want to have most of your badges before coming here.

The Great Crater of Paldea

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

In addition to being the exclusive home of most Paradox Pokemon, there’s plenty of other high level Pokemon to battle like Floette, Glimora, Gible, Garganacl and some Eeveelutions. The Pokemon in the crater are in the mid to high 50s, so it makes sense that you have to beat the game before visiting this location.

Fury Falls

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Fury Falls is located in North Province (Area Two), not far from the Team Star Base. The Pokemon around here are also in the high 40s to low 50s, and you can catch Pokemon like Dugtrio, Noivern, Luxray, Bisharp, and Lokix. There is a cave at the top of the waterfall with a shrine and items, so this area is definitely worth visiting.

The Fairy Crew Base

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Fairy Crew base is located in North Province (Area Three) and the wild Pokemon are in the mid to high 40s. There is a Sylveon at level 50 that Terastallizes in this area, it won’t be hard to spot because it glows; other Pokemon in this area include Vespiquen and the common Bellibolt and Golduck.

