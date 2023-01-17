Genshin Impact: Best Alhaitham Build, Weapons & Artifacts

Image source: HoYoverse

On the lookout for the best Alhaitham Build in Genshin Impact? Alhaitham is a new 5-Star Dendro playable character who joined Genshin Impact with the 3.4 update alongside 4-Star Yaoyao. The Dendro Sword user can be unlocked by pulling its banner during the first phase of the event wish, called The Caution in Confidence.

Best Alhaitham Build Guide in Genshin Impact

Like other Genshin Impact characters, you must pair Alhaitham with the best weapons, characters, and artifacts to get the most out of the unit. This weapon is a 5-Star Dendro character and therefore is a perfect unit for the DPS role in your party.

As such, we’ve come up with a comprehensive Alhaitham Build guide for the Genshin Impact players, which you can see for yourself down below.

Alhaitham’s Best Weapon

Image source: HoYoverse

Light of Foliar Incision is the perfect pick for Alhaitham’s DPS as well as the Support role. It’s a 5-star Sword that is certainly developed for the new Alhaitham character.

The Light of Foliar Incision Sword can be obtained through the “Epitome Invocation” Weapon Event Wish banner during the Genshin Impact 3.4 version. The event wish will run from Jan. 18, and the weapon will receive an increased drop rate during this time frame.

Base ATK : 542

: 542 Bonus Effect : CRIT DMG +19.2%

: CRIT DMG +19.2% Passive Skill: Whitemoon Bristle

The stats mentioned above can be enhanced by upgrading Alhaitham’s signature weapon, Light of Foliar Incision. If you fail to pull out the weapon’s banner, we recommend pairing Primordial Jade Cutter, or Mistsplitter Reforged with Alhaitham.

Primordial Jade Cutter

Bonus Stat : CRIT Rate + 9.6%

: CRIT Rate + 9.6% Skill Effect: HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP.

Mistsplitter Reforged

Bonus Stat : CRIT DMG + 9.6 %

: CRIT DMG + 9.6 % Skill Effect: Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for a character’s Elemental Type. At stacks 1/2/3, Elemental DMG is further increased by 8/16/28%.

Alhaitham’s Best Artifact Set

Image source: HoYoverse

Deepwood Memories (4-piece) is the best artifact set for Alhaitham, which can be obtained from Spire of Solitary Enlightenment. Here’s a quick rundown of the Deepwood Memories set bonus:

2-Piece Bonus: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

Dendro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Bonus: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

If you don’t have Deepwood Memories unlocked in Genshin Impact, then we suggest using the Flower of Paradise Lost:

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Mastery +80.

Elemental Mastery +80. 4-Piece Bonus: The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Alhaitham’s Best Team Compositions

Image source: Twinfinite

While building a team with Alhaitham, make sure to include at least two of the Pyro, Hydro, and Electro element characters to trigger elemental reactions since the Dendro element relies on them. Thus, here’s a quick breakdown of the best team compositions for Alhaitham:

Composition 1

Alhaitham: DPS

DPS Nahida: Support

Support Xingqiu: Sub-DPS

Sub-DPS Kuki Shinobu: Heal

Composition 2

Alhaitham: Sub-DPS, buffer

Sub-DPS, buffer Zhongli: Support, shielder, debuffer, buffer (4pc Tenacity of the Millelith)

Support, shielder, debuffer, buffer (4pc Tenacity of the Millelith) Ganyu: Main DPS, reverse Melt trigger

Main DPS, reverse Melt trigger Xiangling: Sub-DPS, Pyro enabler, buffer (4pc Noblesse Oblige)

That’s everything you need to know about the best Alhaitham build in Genshin Impact. Alhaitham appears to be a must-have for most players, so remember, the proper build guide is also a necessity.

Related Posts