How To Get Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4

Alhaitham, the most awaited character in Genshin Impact, has finally been released into the game with the launch of the 3.4 version. Alhaitham is a new 5-Star Dendro character who is a member of the Haravatat of the Sumeru Akademiya. Similar to other Genshin Impact characters, players need to unlock Alhaitham before adding him to their party. With that said, here’s an essential Genshin Impact guide to obtaining Alhaitham.

Unlocking Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

The only way to unlock Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4 version is by pulling the character’s banner during the Caution in Confidence event wish. The Dendro character, Alhaitham, will receive a huge drop rate boost during this event. This wish event ends on Feb. 7 so make sure you unlock the character on time. After that, Alhaitham will be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” in the next Genshin Impact version.

If you weren’t aware, you would need to spend an in-game currency called Fate in the game’s wish menu to unlock the Alhaitham. Moreover, you will get a random character as the gacha pull system is similar to a lucky draw. As a result, you’ll need to reroll several times in order to obtain it.

Alhaitham – Elemental Skills and Abilities

Alhaitham is a Sword user, which comes with the following elemental skills and abilities:

Auto Attack: Turnaround Shooter

Normal attack: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Performs up to five rapid strikes Charged attack: Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes

Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes Plunging attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging enemies and dealing AoE damage

Elemental Skill – Universality: An Elaboration on Form

Rushes forward, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form.

Holding this skill will cause it to behave differently.

When this skill is unleashed, Alhaitham will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. If there are no Mirrors at this time, he will generate 1 additional Mirror.

Elemental Burst – Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena

Creates a Particular Binding Field and deals multiple instances of AoE Dendro DMG.

If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when this ability is unleashed, all such Mirrors will be consumed and increase the number of DMG instances dealt.

2s after this ability is unleashed, if 0/1/2/3 Mirrors were consumed, Alhaitham will generate 3/2/1/0 new Mirrors in turn.

Alhaitham Passives

Law of Reductive Overdetermination: When Alhaitham crafts weapon ascension materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

When Alhaitham crafts weapon ascension materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. Four-Casual Correction: When Alhaitham’s charged or plunging attacks hit enemies, they generate a Chisel-Light Mirror. Can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

When Alhaitham’s charged or plunging attacks hit enemies, they generate a Chisel-Light Mirror. Can be triggered once every 12 seconds. Mysteries Laid Bare: Each point of Alhaitham’s Elemental Mastery increases the damage dealt by Projection Attacks and Elemental Burst by 0.09%. The maximum damage increase for these abilities is 90%.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Alhaitham in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to get the Majestic Hooked Beak in Genshin Impact, who are the voice actors of Tighnari in Genshin Impact, and more.

