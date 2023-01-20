Fire Emblem Engage Support Guide: How to Unlock Support Conversations, What It Does & More

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Support conversations have become a staple of the Fire Emblem series ever since the release of Awakening on 3DS, and it continues to be a thing in Engage as well. The system works largely as you’d expect, but if you’re looking for a full breakdown on how it works, here’s a complete support guide for Fire Emblem Engage to get you started.

How to Unlock Support Conversations in Fire Emblem Engage

Support conversations in Fire Emblem Engage are unlocked whenever you level up the bonds between two characters. Bonds will increase over time, especially if you’re using particular units that fight alongside each other very often, and you’ll be able to view the conversations back at the Somniel.

Image Source: Intelligent Systems via Twinfinite

You can speak with each character at the Somniel to check out the new support conversations, or access them via the Roster menu.

How to Increase Support Ranks

There are three main ways of increasing your support ranks quickly with characters in Fire Emblem Engage, as listed below:

By fighting alongside each other

By giving them gifts

By eating together at the Cafe Terrace

The first method is pretty straightforward; units that take actions on the battlefield while standing adjacent to each other will have their bond level increased. This is indicated by the small heart icon that pops up whenever a unit takes an action. Similarly, having a unit heal another will also increase the bond between them.

While playing as Alear, you can also pick up gifts and lost items around the Somniel. By returning the lost items to their rightful owners and giving gifts to your favorite characters, you can increase the bond between Alear and those characters that way.

Image Source: Intelligent Systems via Twinfinite

Finally, the Cafe Terrace is a great way to give you a slight bump to your stats while also improving your relationships with other characters. With all the ingredients you’ve gathered thus far, you can order meals and share them with two characters, increasing the bond levels between all three of you.

What Support Conversations Do

Support conversations are a great way of getting to know your party members in Fire Emblem Engage. At the same time, units with high support ranks with each other will also enhance their stats in battle when they’re together. Because of this, it’s definitely recommended that you raise your support ranks with as many characters as possible.

Finally, some characters may unlock romance scenes once you hit A-rank. Romance isn’t a huge part of Engage, but it is there for those seeking it out.

That’s all you need to know about how the support system works in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

