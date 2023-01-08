Did the Villains Win the Paranormal Liberation War in My Hero Academia? Answered

Image Source: Bones

The Paranormal Liberation War arc of My Hero Academia marks one of the biggest turning points in the series, and its conclusion causes a major shift in the ongoing battle between good and evil. As the war winds down to a conclusion though, it’s not so easy to tell which side came out on top between the heroes and villains. To that end, we’ve constructed a guide aimed at answering the question: Did the villains win the Paranormal Liberation War in My Hero Academia, or is there still hope for the heroes to pull ahead?

Who Won the Paranormal Liberation War in My Hero Academia? Answered

To put it bluntly, yes: The villains did win the Paranormal Liberation War. This is shown through Episode 14 of My Hero Academia Season Six and chapter 296 of the My Hero Academia manga, which offer a double-edged sword of a conclusion to the conflict.

While the heroes manage to stop Gigantomachia after his awful rampage through countless cities, they still suffered a major blow in terms of public opinion due to Dabi’s revealing Endeavor’s past misdeeds and cruelty. On top of this, Tomura Shigaraki manages to escape, which entirely voids the purpose of the massive operation.

All of this, on top of the destruction wrought on Jaku City thanks to Shigaraki’s most destructive quirks, leads to a rapid decline in the citizens’ trust of heroes.

The death of notable pro heroes like Midnight also doesn’t bolster confidence among the hero populace, as it shows that even the strongest among them can fall to the villains. While the heroes stopped some of the major players on the villain side, they lost much more than they gained.

Due to everything above, it is very clear that the heroes didn’t come out on top, and things might not simply work out this time.

This is everything you need to know regarding who won the Paranormal Liberation War in My Hero Academia.

