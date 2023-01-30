Destiny 2: Best Weapons for Gambit (2023)

Destiny 2’s meta goes through twists and turns as weapons rise in popularity and either counters are found, or Bungie ends up nerfing them. In this guide, we’re going to run through the best weapons to use in Destiny 2’s PvEvP game mode, Gambit as of The Witch Queen. We’ll start with Legendary weapons and then dive into the best exotic weapons for Gambit as well.

Before we dive into the list, it’s important that we first explain the thought process behind what we’re suggesting.

The weapons you want to use for Gambit as of The Witch Queen, for the most part, are the same weapons that you’d want to use for PvE with an emphasis on two very particular things: clearing out packs of enemies quickly and then, later, burning down a boss.

Ideally you have a set of Gambit weapons that you start with that’s just about clearing stuff out quickly so you can get motes and spawn the primeval; and then you switch to a boss clear set after you’ve done that.

The exception is if you’re a dedicated invader, then you’re going to want to consider some weapons that have a PvP slant of sorts, and can get you kills from a long distance without having to put yourself in a 4v1 scenario potentially up close.

For our list of the best Gambit weapons, we’re mostly going to look at exotics that particularly shine in the various parts of a Gambit match and highlight just a few very noteworthy legendary weapons.

Best Weapons for Gambit in Destiny 2 (2023)

Image Source: Bungie.net

Mote Phase

Bad Juju (Exotic, Pulse Rifle, Kinetic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Exotic, Pulse Rifle, Kinetic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Cloudstrike (Exotic, Sniper Rifle, Energy, Arc) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Exotic, Sniper Rifle, Energy, Arc) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Eyes of Tomorrow (Exotic, Rocket Launcher, Power, Solar) – Possible drop from completing Deep Stone Crypt raid.

(Exotic, Rocket Launcher, Power, Solar) – Possible drop from completing Deep Stone Crypt raid. Falling Guillotine (Sword, Power, Void) – World loot drop.

(Sword, Power, Void) – World loot drop. Heritage (Shotgun, Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Deep Stone Crypt raid.

(Shotgun, Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Deep Stone Crypt raid. Ikelos_SMG_v.1.02 (SMG, Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph activities.

(SMG, Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph activities. Malfeasance (Exotic, Hand Cannon, Kinetic) – Obtained from “Darkness in Light” quest.

(Exotic, Hand Cannon, Kinetic) – Obtained from “Darkness in Light” quest. Riskrunner (SMG, Energy, Arc) – Obtained from New Light quest.

(SMG, Energy, Arc) – Obtained from New Light quest. Sunshot (Hand Cannon, Energy, Solar) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Hand Cannon, Energy, Solar) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Trinity Ghoul (Exotic, Bow, Energy, Arc) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Exotic, Bow, Energy, Arc) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Vision of Confluence (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Vault of Glass raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Vault of Glass raid. Witherhorde (Exotic, Grenade Launcher, Kinetic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

Let’s start with discussing add clear. Your goal needs to be clearing out each wave of enemies ASAP without dying. There are a couple of ways to skin this cat.

If you’re comfortable getting up close and personal, Ruinous Effigy can be a very effective all around weapon that not only can kill things from afar, but also act as a shield and an powerful AoE weapon. If you’re fighting the Fallen or the Hive definitely consider Riskrunner.

If you want to hang back a little you have a lot of great options such as Trinity Ghoul and Cloudstrike. Power weapons like Eyes of Tomorrow are obvious too but keep in mind you’re going to be power ammo starved a lot of the time in Gambit so definitely make sure you’re modded for it.

Speccing to get your super back as quickly as possible is also a viable option and Bad Juju paired with a max Intellect build can allow you to pop your super as often as possible during the mote phase.

Invading

Image Source: Light.gg

Eyes of Tomorrow (Exotic, Rocket Launcher, Power, Solar)

(Exotic, Rocket Launcher, Power, Solar) Sleeper Simulant (Exotic, Linear Fusion Rifle, Power, Solar)

(Exotic, Linear Fusion Rifle, Power, Solar) Truth (Exotic, Rocket Launcher, Power, Arc)

(Exotic, Rocket Launcher, Power, Arc) Xenophage (Exotic, Machine Gun, Power, Solar)

(Exotic, Machine Gun, Power, Solar) Your favorite sniper rifle or PvP weapon

For invading being proficient with a long range weapon is generally the path to least resistance. If you have builds for it, spec out for one of the exotic options above and when you have ammo go ahead and invade and easily pick off opposing enemies from relative safety.

Your backup option could of course be a sniper rifle that you’re comfortable landing headshots with, whatever that may be.

And if all else fails, if you’re confident in your PvP skills and want to just get in there, feel free to use whatever weapon you’re comfortable killing opposing guardians with.

Image Source: Light.gg

Boss Phase

Anarchy (Exotic, Grenade Launcher, Power, Arc) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Exotic, Grenade Launcher, Power, Arc) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Parasite (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Cloudstrike (Exotic, Sniper Rifle, Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Empire Hunts.

(Exotic, Sniper Rifle, Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Empire Hunts. Divinity (Exotic, Trace Rifle, Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Divine Fragmentation quest.

(Exotic, Trace Rifle, Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Divine Fragmentation quest. Falling Guillotine (Sword, Power, Void) – World loot drop.

(Sword, Power, Void) – World loot drop. Izanagi’s Burden (Exotic, Sniper Rifle, Kinetic) _ Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Exotic, Sniper Rifle, Kinetic) _ Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Royal Entry (Rocket Launcher, Power, Void) – Vanguard Strike rank-up packages.

(Rocket Launcher, Power, Void) – Vanguard Strike rank-up packages. Sleeper Simulant (Exotic, Linear Fusion Rifle, Power, Solar) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Exotic, Linear Fusion Rifle, Power, Solar) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Succession (Sniper Rifle, Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Deep Stone Crypt raid.

(Sniper Rifle, Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Deep Stone Crypt raid. The Lament (Exotic, Sword, Power, Solar) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Exotic, Sword, Power, Solar) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Witherhorde (Exotic, Grenade Launcher, Kinetic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Exotic, Grenade Launcher, Kinetic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Xenophage (Exotic, Machine Gun, Power, Solar) – Obtained from Pit of Heresy Dungeon.

During the boss phase you need to consider a few factors: 1. You’re going to get constantly invaded and 2. Gambit bosses love to boop you away constantly.

Izanagi’s Burden is a nice weapon that can address both of those problems. Not only is a solid hard-hitting sniper that you can’t go too wrong with, but a Honed Edge body shot will one hit any invader which as long as you’re quick, can save your team a massive headache.

Xenophage, and to a lesser extent, Sleeper Simulant, will also give you maximum range and maximum damage when it comes to dealing with bosses and invaders.

One way to counter boop though, and also ensure that you kill a boss ASAP if you have the power ammo is to use swords. You have two options here, either Falling Guillotine or The Lament, either one will absolutely chew bosses. Lament will hit harder, but Falling Guillotine will free up an exotic somewhere else if you want.

Finally there’s always ol’ reliable, the DPS build king, Anarchy. Slap a couple rounds onto the boss and switch to whatever else you want to use.

That’s all for our picks for the best weapons for Gambit in Destiny as of 2023 and The Witch Queen. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on Destiny 2-related content.

