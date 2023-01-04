How Many Batman Movies Are There? All Batman Movies, Listed

Many have had the honor of playing Batman throughout the years. From Adam West to Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson, these actors have entered people’s homes by playing one of the most popular characters ever. If you’re a fan and want to know how many Batman movies exist, keep reading.

Live-Action Batman Movies Listed

There are 13 Batman live-action movies in total. Here’s the complete list in order of release:

Batman: The Movie (1966)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Justice League (2017)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

The Batman (2022)

It’s worth noting that in Joker (2019) there’s a child version of Bruce Wayne, but it’s just a small appearance, and never as Batman, hence why the movie is not on the list. Moreover, in 1943 and 1949, there were two Batman theatrical serial releases, Batman and Batman and Robin. However, in modern days they are considered TV shows considering their length.

Animated Batman Movies Listed

There are 58 Batman animated movies in total. Here’s the complete list in order of release:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (1998)

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)

The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)

Justice League: The New Frontier (2008)

Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths (2010)

Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010)

Batman: Year One (2011)

Justice League: Doom (2012)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns – Part One (2012)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns – Part Two (2013)

Lego Batman: The Movie – DC Super Heroes Unite (2013)

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time (2014)

Justice League: War (2014)

Son of Batman (2014)

Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs Bizarro League (2015)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts (2015)

Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem (2015)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Attack of the Legion of Doom (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Cosmic Clash (2016)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout (2016)

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants (2016)

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016)

Justice League Dark (2017)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman vs. Two-Face (2017)

Scooby-Doo and Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2018)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (2018)

Batman Ninja (2018)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis (2018)

The Death of Superman (2018)

Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five (2019)

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019)

Batman: Hush (2019)

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Lego DC: Shazam – Magic and Monsters (2020)

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween – Part One (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween – Part Two (2021)

Injustice (2021)

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)

If 58 seems daunting, you can always focus your time on the theatrical releases: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), The Lego Batman Movie (2017) and DC League of Super-Pets (2022).

If 58 seems daunting, you can always focus your time on the theatrical releases: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), The Lego Batman Movie (2017) and DC League of Super-Pets (2022).

Now you know how many Batman movies exist so you can start your marathon!

