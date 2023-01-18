All Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Event 2023 Skins & Cosmetics

For the first time since the launch of Overwatch 2, the Lunar New Year event has returned and kicked off in-game celebrations with event skins and collectibles, arcade game modes, and challenges. You may just be wondering what skins are up for grabs, and how you can obtain them, but don’t worry; we’ve got all you’ll need to know. Follow along below for all skins and cosmetics available in Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year Event 2023.

All Skins Available in Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year Event 2023

Moira – Mask Dancer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Moira’s Legendary Mask Dancer skin is available to earn via Twitch drops between Jan. 11 – Jan. 25, 2023. To obtain the skin for free, you’ll need to ensure you have your Battle.net account linked to your Twitch, and tune in to Overwatch streams with drop enabled to watch for a specific amount of accumulated time. After this time watched is met, you will be able to redeem the skin with a simple click of a button. If you need help with linking your Twitch and Battle.net accounts, or more information about the drops, you can check out our complete guide for how to unlock Moira’s Mask Dancer skin.

Echo – Kkachi

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Echo’s Legedary Kkachi skin is a free-to-earn reward for the 2023 Lunar New Year event. To jump into the fun and obtain this skin for free, you’ll need to complete a specific number of event challenges. After doing so, the skin will be automatically rewarded, and you’ll be able to equip it under Echo’s Hero Gallery. If you need more information about how to earn the skin and what challenges are involved, check out our complete guide for unlocking Echo’s Kkachi skin throughout the Lunar New Year event.

Mei – Hu Tou Mao

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Lucky Mei receives a brand new cosmetic this Lunar New Year event, in the form of the Epic Hu Tou Mao skin. Hu Tu Mao gives Mei a festive-themed outfit so you can celebrate the event in style. You can unlock this skin for 1,000 Overwatch Coins, so head on over to the Overwatch 2 shop in-game if you’re looking to snap up this skin while the event is live.

Pharah – Qinglong

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Pharah’s Quinglong skin is one of the skins selected to return as available for purchase during the 2023 Lunar New Year event. This Legendary skin dresses Pharah up in a light blue and gold variation of her armor, complete with a dragon-themed helmet.

The Quinglong skin is available for purchase through the Overwatch 2 store in-game, via the ‘Qiglong Bundle’. The bundle is priced at 1,600 Overwatch Coins, and comes with the Qinglong skin, as well as a festive Voice Line and Spray.

Zarya – Xuanwu

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Xarya’s Xuanwu skin is another Lunar New Year Legendary cosmetic that has returned in the Overwatch 2 in-game shop. Xuanwu gives Zarya a brand new look, transforming her tattoo, providing her with armor and a helmet, as well as changing her hair color and style to a high ginger ponytail.

The Xuanwu Bunde is available for purchase from the shop for 1,800 Overwatch Coins, and comes with the Legendary Xuanwu ski, as well as a festive Victory pose, Voice Line, and Spray. If you’re looking to grab this bundle and dress up Zarya for Lunar New Year, you can find it under the first tab of the in-game shop.

Genji – Baihu

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Genji’s Legendary Baihu skin returns to Overwatch 2’s in-game store for 2023’s the Lunar New Year event. This skin dresses Genji up in a palette of silver and blue, giving him some fancy, festive armor plating complete with a unique face/mask shape and glowing cyan eyes and mouth.

If you’re looking to score this fit for the shiruken-wielding ninja, then all you need to do is head on over to the in-game store once you’ve launched Overwatch 2. From here, on the first tab, you’ll be able to spot Genji’s Baihu bundle. The bundle consists of the Baihu Legendary skin, as well as a festive Emote, Voice Line, and Spray, and costs 1,900 Overwatch Coins to purchase.

Mercy – Zhuque

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Returning to Overwatch 2’s 2023 Lunar New Year event is the legendary Zhuque skin for everyone’s favorite beam-wielding medic, Mercy. This skin gives mercy a brand new hair style and color, as well as a new outfit, changing her color palette to festive reds and oranges, complete with nice little details such as the hair accessories and gold patterns on her sleeves.

To obtain the Zhuque skin, you can head on over to the Overwatch 2 in-game shop, where Mercy’s Zhuque budle will be available for purchase from the first page/tab of the store. The 5-item bundle is priced at 2,200 Overwatch Coins, and contains Mercy’s Legendary Zhuque skin, as well as a festive-themed Victory Pose, Voice Line, Spray, and Highlight Intro.

D.Va – Palanquin

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

D.Va is the last lucky hero to have a cosmetic item return with the launch of Overwatch 2’s 2023 Lunar New Year, with the Legendary Palanquin skin up for grabs throughout the duration of the event. Palanquin gives D.va a brightly colored outfit consisting of cheery pink, yellow, green and blue colors, and repaints her mech to have a very festive color scheme and patterns.

If you want to snag this adorable D.Va skin for yourself, it’s up for grabs in the shop for 2,100 Overwatch Coins, complete as a 5-item bundle. The Palanquin bundle consists of D.Va’s Legendary Palanquin skin, as well as a festive Emote, Victory Pose, Voice Line, and Spray. To purchase this bundle and add it to your collection, all you’ll need to do is head over to Overwatch 2’s in-game shop, where you’ll be able to find the bundle on the first page/tab.

All Possible Returning Skins to Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year Event 2023

While the skins above have returned and are enabled for purchase throughout Overwatch 2’s 2023 Lunar New Year event, there are also many other previously-released Lunar New Year skins that are yet to make the same return. We’re not sure if Blizzard is only selecting a handful of skins for this event, or if the skins will rotate through the Overwatch 2 store throughout the event, but if it’s the latter, here’s a list of all the other Lunar New Year skins that may make a return.

Tanks

Orisa – Bull Demon

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Orisa – Sanye

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Reinhardt – Guan Yu

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Reinhardt – Wujng

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Roadhog – Bajie

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Winston – Wukong

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

DPS

Ashe – Tiger Huntress

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Bastion – Dragonfire

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Bastion – Rooster

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cassidy – Magistrate

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Hanzo – Huang Zong

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Junkrat – Firework

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mei – Chang’e

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mei – Luna

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Reaper – Lu Bu

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Sombra – Face Changer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Symmetra – Qipao

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Torbjorn – Zhang Fei

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tracer – Hong Gildong

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tracer – Nezha

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tracer – Rose

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Widowmaker – Pale Serpent

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Widowmaker – Black Lily

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Support

Ana – Tal

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Brigitte – General

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Brigitte – Opera

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Lucio – Samul Nori

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mercy – Fortune

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mercy – Seolbim

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zenyatta – Sanzang

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zenyatta – Zhuge Liang

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

That's it for all skins and cosmetics available in Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event 2023.

