How to Get Echo’s Kkachi Skin & Lucky Pouch Charm in Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year Event

Overwatch’s 2’s has brought back many skins, cosmetics, and special arcade game modes now that the Lunar New Year event has finally begun for 2023. Among them is Echo’s Kkachi skin, which is a free-to-earn reward only obtainable during the event alongside a bonus Lucky Pouch weapon charm. If you’re looking to get your hands on these goodies, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn Echo’s Kkachi skin and Lucky Pouch weapon Charm in Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year Event.

Unlocking The Lucky Pouch Weapon Charm & Echo’s Kkachi Skin in Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Event

Thankfully, unlocking the Echo Kkachi skin and Lucky Pouch weapon charm is a rather easy goal to achieve, and follows the same format that Brigitte’s Ice Queen skin used in the Winter Wonderland event. There’s no need to worry about trying to earn Overwatch Coins, this time around. To unlock these items, you’ll simply need to view and complete challenges from the 2023 Lunar New Year Event category in-game.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To unlock the Lucky Pouch weapon charm, you must complete a total of two Lunar New Year event challenges. Upon doing so, the weapon charm will automatically be rewarded and added to your Hero Gallery, where you can attach it to the guns and weapons of all your favorite characters.

To unlock Echo’s Kkachi skin, you’ll need to complete two more Lunar New Year event challenges, resulting in four challenges complete in total. Upon doing so, the skin will be automatically unlocked in Echo’s gallery, where you can equip it to celebrate the event in style.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

All Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Event Challenges 2023

Mark of the Rabbit

Win 10 games in Bounty Hunter

Sixth Time’s the Charm

Eliminate the bounty target six times

Lucky Rabbit

Win six games in CTF or Competitive CTF

Auspicious Victories

Win eight games of CTF Blitz

Catch the Rabbit

Capture the flag in CTF or CTF Blitz

That’s everything you need to know about how to earn Echo’s Kkachi skin and Lucky Pouch weapon charm in Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year event. For more helpful game guides, news, and lists, feel free to check out the rest of our content. We’ve got a variety of Overwatch topics that are sure to help keep you up to date about all of your favorite Heroes, so feel free check below for more information.

