Overwatch’s annual Winter Wonderland has returned in 2022, bringing back seasonal arcade game modes and holiday-themed skins from Dec. 13, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023. Alongside the usual arcade game modes and skins, a set of holiday-themed challenges has arrived, giving players a chance to earn sprays, player icons, weapon charms, and even the new epic Brigitte Ice Queen skin. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Brigitte’s Ice Queen skin in Overwatch 2.

Brigitte Overwatch 2 Ice Queen Skin

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To unlock Brigitte’s Ice Queen skin during the 2022 Winter Wonderland event, you’ll need to complete a total of six out of the eight available seasonal challenges. You can complete these in any order, and pick any from the list to complete, as long as you manage to get six of them done. To help you plan out your approach, here’s a list of the challenges so you can check them out.

Snowstorm:

Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch

Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch (Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP)

Unthawed:

Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination

Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination (Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP)

Warmhearted:

Thaw 15 allies in Freethaw Elimination

(Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP, Kiriko spray)

Monster Hunter:

Win a game in Yeti Hunter as Mei

(Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP)

Abominable:

Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Yeti

(Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP, Ramattra spray)

Caught a Cold:

Catch six snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch

(Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP, Junker Queen spray)

Block of Ice:

Block eight snowballs with Cryo-Freeze or Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch or Mei’s Snowball Offesnive

Block eight snowballs with Cryo-Freeze or Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch or Mei’s Snowball Offesnive (Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP, Sojourn spray)

Time For Cocoa:

Win a game in Mei’s Snowball Offensive

(Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP)

That's everything you need to know about how to get Brigitte's Ice Queen skin in Overwatch 2.

