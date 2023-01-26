All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

When it comes to 2K basketball, fans know what to expect. MyTeam will remain a focal point, Virtual Currency will always be available, and locker codes will eventually be yours to redeem. That’s right, locker codes are back, and this guide is going to keep you right up to date on every locker code available in NBA 2K23.

Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Locker codes in NBA 2K23 can go a long way in helping players progress through the game, and they can be redeemed simply by traveling to the MyTeam Community Hub. Once you find yourself on the Home page in MyTeam, you’ll find the place to redeem your codes in the bottom-right corner. But before you can redeem them, you’ll have to acquire them first. So…

Current Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Be sure to check back on NBA 2K’s official Twitter account as they continue to release locker codes. For now, the following codes can be redeemed:

2K23-MyTEAM-HA-SEUNG-JIN-X8WN

KOBE-81-POINTS

Expired Locker Codes in NBA 2K23 (In Order of Release)

ANSWER-THE-CALL-4-4488293

2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23

CONGRATS-HOF-MANU

CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY

JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7

MyTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC

250K-GD1-DIAMOND-SHOE

250K-UNSTOPPABLE-PACK-DZ86P

SHADES-OF-ROOKIE-EVO

2K23-SZN2-DEN-GSW

HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM

HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T

TGIV-2K23-DAL-BOS

HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-MYTEAM

NBA2K-DAL-TOR-SAT26

250K-TRANSCENDENT-PACK-2X1DH

250K-GD2-DIAMOND-BOOSTS

GLITCHED-EVO-CARDS

LAL-MIL-SZN3-2K23

PARTRIDGE-P9LFX

TURTLEDOVES-R2G5Q

FRENCHHENS-NEZRU

XMAS-2K23-GSW-PHI

CALLINGBIRDS-H8UJ2

GOLDENRINGS-752PE

GEESEALAYING-L7R3M

SWANSASWIMMING-A4WKR

MAIDSAMILKING-X3C88

LADIESDANCING-DUJE4

LORDSALEAPING-LNVWS

PIPERSPIPING-XHT9K

DRUMMERSDRUMMING-YBG3H

NBA2K-XMAS-LAL-DAL

HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-PD-FOR-YOU

GAMEDAY-3-PV8M8-HFN2R-S2DDL

GAMEDAY-3-KNHF2-CBC71-3Z3V4

250K-FLASH-FORWARD-PACK-RQL99

GD3-DELUXE-BADGE-PACK-8QH92

MYTEAM-TRIVIA-FIREWORKS-ETDC2

DEN-LAC-2K23-SZN4

HAPPY-MLKDAY-2K23-TGH3

MyTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23

NBA-2K23-PARIS-SZN4

2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17

So that's it for now. But be sure to keep your eyes on Twinfinite as we'll be consistently updating this post to reflect every locker code in NBA 2K23 that trickles in.

