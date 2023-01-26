All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23
Where can locker codes be found in NBA 2K23?
When it comes to 2K basketball, fans know what to expect. MyTeam will remain a focal point, Virtual Currency will always be available, and locker codes will eventually be yours to redeem. That’s right, locker codes are back, and this guide is going to keep you right up to date on every locker code available in NBA 2K23.
Locker Codes in NBA 2K23
Locker codes in NBA 2K23 can go a long way in helping players progress through the game, and they can be redeemed simply by traveling to the MyTeam Community Hub. Once you find yourself on the Home page in MyTeam, you’ll find the place to redeem your codes in the bottom-right corner. But before you can redeem them, you’ll have to acquire them first. So…
Current Locker Codes in NBA 2K23
Be sure to check back on NBA 2K’s official Twitter account as they continue to release locker codes. For now, the following codes can be redeemed:
2K23-MyTEAM-HA-SEUNG-JIN-X8WN
KOBE-81-POINTS
Expired Locker Codes in NBA 2K23 (In Order of Release)
ANSWER-THE-CALL-4-4488293
2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23
CONGRATS-HOF-MANU
CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY
JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7
MyTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC
250K-GD1-DIAMOND-SHOE
250K-UNSTOPPABLE-PACK-DZ86P
SHADES-OF-ROOKIE-EVO
2K23-SZN2-DEN-GSW
HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM
HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T
TGIV-2K23-DAL-BOS
HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-MYTEAM
NBA2K-DAL-TOR-SAT26
250K-TRANSCENDENT-PACK-2X1DH
250K-GD2-DIAMOND-BOOSTS
GLITCHED-EVO-CARDS
LAL-MIL-SZN3-2K23
PARTRIDGE-P9LFX
TURTLEDOVES-R2G5Q
FRENCHHENS-NEZRU
XMAS-2K23-GSW-PHI
CALLINGBIRDS-H8UJ2
GOLDENRINGS-752PE
GEESEALAYING-L7R3M
SWANSASWIMMING-A4WKR
MAIDSAMILKING-X3C88
LADIESDANCING-DUJE4
LORDSALEAPING-LNVWS
PIPERSPIPING-XHT9K
DRUMMERSDRUMMING-YBG3H
NBA2K-XMAS-LAL-DAL
HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-PD-FOR-YOU
GAMEDAY-3-PV8M8-HFN2R-S2DDL
GAMEDAY-3-KNHF2-CBC71-3Z3V4
250K-FLASH-FORWARD-PACK-RQL99
GD3-DELUXE-BADGE-PACK-8QH92
MYTEAM-TRIVIA-FIREWORKS-ETDC2
DEN-LAC-2K23-SZN4
HAPPY-MLKDAY-2K23-TGH3
MyTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23
NBA-2K23-PARIS-SZN4
2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17
So that’s it for now. But be sure to keep your eyes on Twinfinite as we’ll be consistently updating this post to reflect every locker code in NBA 2K23 that trickles in. And while you wait, be sure to check out our various other guides on this game—such as how to fake pass, how to alley-oop, and plenty more at the links below.
