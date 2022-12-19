The Witcher 3: How and Where to Get a Haircut

Aside from saving humanity from the likes of foul beasts, a top priority while questing across The Continent is of course to look your best. While Geralt of Rivia is certainly allowed to look however he damn well pleases, you should have a little say, right? This is an RPG, after all, there has to be some customization. Thankfully, there are a few options, so here’s how and where to get a haircut in The Witcher 3 if you’re wanting to change styles.

Getting a Haircut in The Witcher 3

Perhaps unsurprisingly, changing Geralt’s haircut means a visit to the barber. If you want to shave off your beard (which grows back over time) or change up that hairdo, there are several of them to be found across the map.

Once you’ve arrived at one, you can trim up your look and customize your Geralt to your heart’s content. There are a lot of different options to pick from. If you want to look at all of them, you can preview them all right here. That way you can have a style in mind before you show up and get your haircut.

All Haircut Locations in The Witcher 3

Cledwyn

Sjusta – In Kaer Trolde Harbour

Svorlag

Claywich

Gildorf, Novigrad

The Bits, Novigrad

Oxenfurt

A Cut Above Hairdressing Salon, Beauclair (Blood and Wine)

Tourney Grounds (Blood and Wine)

Basane Farm (Blood and Wine)

That’s all you need to know about how and where to get a haircut in The Witcher 3. Go get that fresh cut everyone! For more on the game, search Twinfinite or check out the related content below. If you haven’t already, read our impressions of the next-generation update.

