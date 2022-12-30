Image Source: Netlfix

The Witcher: Blood Origin showcases a new side to the franchise, allowing viewers to see what happened in the past during the elven Golden Era. With this debut, fans can experience the beginning of the timeline and learn more about the magical universe. So, now that the series has launched on Netflix, will there be a Season 2 of The Witcher: Blood Origin? Here’s everything you need to know about this project.

Is There Going to Be a Season 2 of The Witcher: Blood Origin?

Currently, there is no news about Season 2 of The Witcher: Blood Origin, nor has Netflix commented on the show’s future. However, this prequel is classified as a limited series, indicating that there won’t be another season. Furthermore, Blood Origin hasn’t done too well with reviews, and this negative feedback could potentially prevent a follow-up project.

Even if The Witcher: Blood Origin is a limited series, there could be a chance for it to get a Season 2. Several shows, like The White Lotus and Big Little Lies, were initially meant to have one season, yet they eventually gained another segment after having a successful launch. Therefore, we could see a second installment if the series takes off.

On top of that, Blood Origin still has more room to grow, especially with the show’s epic finale and the reveal of a mysterious prophecy. The series’ timeline is also set 1,200 years before Geralt’s story, so there are definitely other aspects that the show could explore.

That does it for our guide about The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 2. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including the latest details about Henry Cavill’s replacement for Witcher Season 4.

