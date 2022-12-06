Why Were People Exploding in Chainsaw Man? Answered

Curious about the people exploding in the latest Chainsaw Man episode? Here’s everything you need to know.

Episode 9 of Chainsaw Man kicked off with an epic fight between Denji and the mysterious new foe, Katana Man. But the bloodshed did not stop at their fight’s conclusion. As Akane Sawatari, Katana Man, and their minions take Denji’s defeated body away, the hired goons begin bursting like balloons of blood and carnage, leading many viewers to ask why were people exploding in Chainsaw Man? We have your answer right here.

***Slight Spoilers for Future Episodes Below***

Why Does Makima Ask for 30 Prisoners in Chainsaw Man?

The erupting bodies are the work of Makima, and her ability to invisibly manipulate force over long distances. In her second major feat explicitly pointing towards the truth behind her mysterious persona (second to her surviving a gunshot to the head), Makima launched a long-range assault on the Special Divisions’ attackers in a curious, ritual-like display of ruthlessness.

Makima instructs Yutaro Kurose and Michiko Tendo to gather 30 prisoners and bring them to a shrine with the highest elevation possible. Once there, she uses her ability – amplified by the elevated vantage point – to kill the human henchmen one by one.

Each prisoner acts as a sacrifice for each victim, speaking the name of the target before Makima forms a series of symbols with her hands. Her proxy wrath is heralded by the presence of a crow near her victim as she exerts her crushing force on the name spoken until their body explodes in a brutal, bloody mess.

Why Didn’t Makima Kill Akane Sawatari and Katana Man? Answered

Makima’s long-range crushing ability does not seem to work on Fiends, Devils, and those contracted with Devils, as she leaves both Katana Man and Akane alive, remarking, “that’s all that can be done from here.” While this and the full extent of her abilities remain unclear to anime viewers, one thing is certain: a powerful new figure is stepping from behind the curtain to join the fray.

That’s everything you need to know about why people exploded in Episode 9 of Chainsaw Man. If you’re looking for more content about your favorite chainsaw-wielding protagonist, be sure to learn who Katana Man is, is a War Devil in Chainsaw Man, and whether or not a second season of Chainsaw Man is in the works.

