Is There a War Devil in Chainsaw Man? Answered

The world of the Chainsaw Man anime and manga series is one flush with malicious Devils. Each represents a different fear or malady plaguing the human race and is host to powers specifically shaped by said fears as a result. With this in mind, though, a question has likely been banging around in your head ever since you started the series: Is there a War Devil in Chainsaw Man? And if there is, why hasn’t anyone brought it up yet?

We had the same question, and after digging into the full series, we found an answer for you. Do be warned, though: There are *Massive Spoilers* for the Public Safety saga of Chainsaw Man ahead.

Does the War Devil Exist in Chainsaw Man? Answered

As it turns out, there is a War Devil in Chainsaw Man. However, it doesn’t make an appearance until the second part of the series.

This is because wars have become less prevalent in the world of Chainsaw Man due to the fact that Devils constitute a bigger threat to humanity. As such, Humanity has fallen into a much more peaceful holding pattern of enacting contracts with Devils to defeat other Devils and ensuring peace between each other through the threat of unleashing contracted Devils on one another in the event of War occurring.

Likewise, the Chainsaw Devil’s ability to consume and erase Devils has erased humanity’s memories of some of the worst wars and war crimes in history. This includes things like the invention and use of Nuclear Weapons, the Holocaust during World War II, and several other pivotal events that would have caused humanity to fear War.

This has left the War Devil with minimal power, forcing it to bide its time until it can do something that will make people fear War again. It finally makes its move after the events of the Public Safety Saga, wherein Chainsaw Man becomes revered the world over, and Denji is left as the host of the Chainsaw Devil.

Having learned that the Chainsaw Devil is in Japan as a result of Chainsaw Man’s fame, the War Devil decides to possess the body of schoolgirl Asa Mitaka when she is nearly killed. She then forces Asa into a contract: In exchange for saving her life, she now has to help the War Devil fight Chainsaw Man so that it can free the Nuclear Weapons Devil from the Chainsaw Devil’s stomach. This will provide the War Devil with a means of starting a devastating war, after which it will gain enough fear to return to its true form.

Does the War Devil Regain its Power?

As for whether or not the War Devil regains its former power in Chainsaw Man, that’s still up in the air.

The second part of Chainsaw Man is still ongoing, having only kicked off earlier this year. As a result, the story is still setting up its many pieces and plot threads revolving around the War Devil and its eventual confrontation with Chainsaw Man. It’s also worth noting that said confrontation is likely going to serve as the series’ climax, meaning we won’t get to find out if the War Devil achieves its goal until Part 2 of the series nears its end.

Hopefully, this cleared up whether or not there’s a War Devil in Chainsaw Man. For more on the series, we’ve got a ton of explainer guides covering topics like every known Devil, who Katana Man is, and what Devil Kobeni has a contract with. We’ve also got plenty of news, features, and other articles tied to the series, which you can find down below.

Related Posts