Image Source: 20th Century Studios

One of the greatest things in Avatar: The Way of Water is how it shows the richness of Pandora’s underwater world. There are many new species to be amazed by, especially the Tulkuns, who not only are enormous but also smart and can communicate with the Na’vi. During the film, we discover the tragic story of one of them: Payakan. Why was Payakan outcasted in Avatar: The Way of Water, answered.

*** Spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water ahead ***

Why Was Payakan Alone in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Payakan was outcasted in Avatar: The Way of Water because he went against the ways of the Tulkuns when he attacked the whalers who killed his mother. Even if it was to protect other Tulkuns, the species didn’t condone any kind of killing, so they left him to survive on his own.

Payakan’s story was discovered by one of Jake’s (Sam Worthington) sons, Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), who befriended Payakan after the Tulkun saved him from a probable death against a shark-like animal that was trying to kill him. That started the friendship between Lo’ak and Payakan, and they became spiritual brothers once they were mentally linked.

