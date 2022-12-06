Where To Get Calm Mind TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Calm Mind is a useful set-up move in competitive Pokemon, and a lot of Pokemon learn it. The increase in Special Defense makes it easier to take advantage of the increase in Special Attack, and Stored Power gets a buff when you use it, too. You probably have a few Pokemon that can benefit from this move, so here’s everything you need to know on where to find Calm Mind in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Get Calm Mind TM 129 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Calm Mind in two places, and craft it at Pokemon Centers as many times as you need to afterwards. The first spot is in South Province (Area Five) on the path to Artazon (see the below screenshot), the yellow Pokeball is near a pond – look out for water.

The second spot is nearby North Province (Area Two) on a small plateau (see the below screenshot). You need to climb with your Koraidon or Miraidon to get there, and you can pick up Psyshock and Amnesia TMs nearby. The best starting point is the North Province (Area Two) Pokemon Center, and you can set your destination to a spot off map to point you in the right direction.

That’s everything we have on finding TM 129 Calm Mind in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like our official review, how to breed Charizard, and the best places to run into high level Pokemon.

