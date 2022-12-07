Where To Find Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
This new pistol is fully automatic and ready to dominate the competition.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 introduces several new weapons to the island including a new handgun called the Tactical Pistol. The new pistol is a fully automatic sidearm with a high fire rate and a tight spread that could easily rival a submachine gun. Here is where to find the Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Tactical Pistol Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
The Tactical Pistol is a very common weapon that can be found in several places around the island. It can be found lying around the ground, in chests, rare chests, supply drops, through fishing, and Oathbound Chests.
Players will also spawn with a common Tactical Pistol when rebooted by a teammate in group modes. So, players can easily get the new pistol through many sources and even when respawning.
Tactical Pistol – Stats & Rarities
The Tactical Pistol is available in five variants: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The stats for each variant are as follows:
Common
|Damage
|23
|Headshot Damage
|46
|Magazine Size
|15
|Fire Rate
|6.8
|Reload Time
|1.5 seconds
Uncommon
|Damage
|24
|Headshot Damage
|48
|Magazine Size
|15
|Fire Rate
|6.8
|Reload Time
|1.45 seconds
Rare
|Damage
|25
|Headshot Damage
|50
|Magazine Size
|15
|Fire Rate
|6.8
|Reload Time
|1.4 seconds
Epic
|Damage
|26
|Headshot Damage
|52
|Magazine Size
|15
|Fire Rate
|6.8
|Reload Time
|1.35 seconds
Legendary
|Damage
|28
|Headshot Damage
|56
|Magazine Size
|15
|Fire Rate
|6.8
|Reload Time
|1.3 seconds
That is everything to know about where to find the Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out more Fortnite guides, including all Reality Augments, Week 0 challenges, and how to beat the Ageless Champion boss.
