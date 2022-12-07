Where To Find Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This new pistol is fully automatic and ready to dominate the competition.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 introduces several new weapons to the island including a new handgun called the Tactical Pistol. The new pistol is a fully automatic sidearm with a high fire rate and a tight spread that could easily rival a submachine gun. Here is where to find the Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Tactical Pistol Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The Tactical Pistol is a very common weapon that can be found in several places around the island. It can be found lying around the ground, in chests, rare chests, supply drops, through fishing, and Oathbound Chests.

Players will also spawn with a common Tactical Pistol when rebooted by a teammate in group modes. So, players can easily get the new pistol through many sources and even when respawning.

Tactical Pistol – Stats & Rarities

The Tactical Pistol is available in five variants: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The stats for each variant are as follows:

Common

Damage 23 Headshot Damage 46 Magazine Size 15 Fire Rate 6.8 Reload Time 1.5 seconds

Uncommon

Damage 24 Headshot Damage 48 Magazine Size 15 Fire Rate 6.8 Reload Time 1.45 seconds

Rare

Damage 25 Headshot Damage 50 Magazine Size 15 Fire Rate 6.8 Reload Time 1.4 seconds

Epic

Damage 26 Headshot Damage 52 Magazine Size 15 Fire Rate 6.8 Reload Time 1.35 seconds

Legendary

Damage 28 Headshot Damage 56 Magazine Size 15 Fire Rate 6.8 Reload Time 1.3 seconds

That is everything to know about where to find the Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out more Fortnite guides, including all Reality Augments, Week 0 challenges, and how to beat the Ageless Champion boss.

