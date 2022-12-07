Connect with us

Where To Find Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite
Guides

Where To Find Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

This new pistol is fully automatic and ready to dominate the competition.
Published on

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 introduces several new weapons to the island including a new handgun called the Tactical Pistol. The new pistol is a fully automatic sidearm with a high fire rate and a tight spread that could easily rival a submachine gun. Here is where to find the Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Tactical Pistol Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Tactical Pistol is a very common weapon that can be found in several places around the island. It can be found lying around the ground, in chests, rare chests, supply drops, through fishing, and Oathbound Chests.

Players will also spawn with a common Tactical Pistol when rebooted by a teammate in group modes. So, players can easily get the new pistol through many sources and even when respawning.

Tactical Pistol – Stats & Rarities

The Tactical Pistol is available in five variants: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The stats for each variant are as follows:

Common

Damage23
Headshot Damage46
Magazine Size15
Fire Rate6.8
Reload Time1.5 seconds

Uncommon

Damage24
Headshot Damage48
Magazine Size15
Fire Rate6.8
Reload Time1.45 seconds

Rare

Damage25
Headshot Damage50
Magazine Size15
Fire Rate6.8
Reload Time1.4 seconds

Epic

Damage26
Headshot Damage52
Magazine Size15
Fire Rate6.8
Reload Time1.35 seconds

Legendary

Damage28
Headshot Damage56
Magazine Size15
Fire Rate6.8
Reload Time1.3 seconds

That is everything to know about where to find the Tactical Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out more Fortnite guides, including all Reality Augments, Week 0 challenges, and how to beat the Ageless Champion boss.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
To Top