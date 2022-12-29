Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Since there are so many worlds in the Sims universe, it can be challenging to locate certain areas on the map, especially with the addition of expansion pack neighborhoods. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, where is the hospital in The Sims 4? To help you with this issue, we’ll show you this building’s location and how to interact with it.

Where Is the Hospital in The Sims 4? Answered

The hospital in The Sims 4 is located in the Civic Center sub-neighborhood of Willow Creek. However, players must obtain the Get to Work expansion pack to unlock this location. It also should be noted that the hospital does not appear on the map, so you can’t travel to this destination directly unless you meet specific requirements.

How to Get to the Hospital in The Sims 4

You can access the hospital in The Sims 4 by going into labor or embarking on the doctor career. Other than these methods, there is no other technique that allows players to enter this establishment because it is a hidden area on the map, similar to the Police Station and the FutureSim Labs. With the first option, players can choose to have the baby at the hospital once they are in labor. You should be able to see this selection when you click on your Sim during the third trimester:

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Any Sim can have a baby regardless of gender if the ‘Become Pregnant’ box is checked in the Custom Gender Settings.

Besides the pregnancy method, players can choose the Doctor career to access the hospital in The Sims 4. You’ll begin this journey as a Medical Intern and then work your way up to become the Chief of Staff. Furthermore, players will be assigned tasks at the start of the day, like delivering food to patients, checking in on coworkers, and curing illnesses. The more duties you complete, the more you advance in this career.

That does it for our guide on where to find the hospital in The Sims 4. For more content, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guides on how to use the Sims 4 Aspiration cheat, best Sims 4 Mods (2022), and seven essential Sims 4 packs for new FTP players.

