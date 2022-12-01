Where to Find & Catch All Paldean Tauros Forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Tauros is one of the latest Pokemon to receive regional variants, but Pokemon decided to have three variants instead of just one, and give them slightly different typing. If you’re wondering how you can catch every type of Tauros, then here’s everything you need to know on where to find and catch all Paldean Tauros forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch Every Paldean Tauros Form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Paldean Tauros are found in herds primarily on the East side of Paldea, with the mono Fighting Combat Breed dominating. The Water Fighting Aqua Breed is exclusive to Violet, and the Fire Fighting Blaze Breed is exclusive to Scarlet, but each form joins a herd of Tauros in its respective game. After you catch one you should be able to trade for the other to collect all three forms: try using trade code 0223-0223.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Tauros can have Intimidate in every Paldean Form, which is handy in trainer battles and for weakening wild Pokemon, although the Aqua form may cause your party to be too Water-type-heavy if you chose Quaxly as your starter.

Raging Bull is a great new attack that changes type depending on the Tauros form using it, and you can also teach it Close Combat, Earthquake and Rock Slide and dish out a lot of damage.

That’s everything we have on catching every Tauros form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like where to buy vitamins, is the GTS present, and where to find Squabilly in different colors.

Related Posts