Where to Find All Might Supply Drops in Fortnite (My Hero Academia Event)
Harness the power of Deku’s Smash for yourself!
Fortnite’s My Hero Academia event introduces All Might Supply drops to the Battle Royale island. These drops contain an incredibly powerful new item that players can use to help them get your next Victory Royale. Here, we’ll be explaining where to find All Might Supply Drops in Fortnite and what’s inside, so you can make use of these limited-time goodies.
Fortnite All Might Supply Drop Locations
All Might Supply Drops will spawn across the entire Battle Royale map, from our experience. These locations change every match, but the good news is that their locations are marked on your map with an All Might icon, as shown in the screenshot below.
It’s worth noting that both the All Might and standard variety of Supply Drops can and will drop onto the island for the duration of the event.
What’s in All Might Supply Drops?
Opening one of these drops will net you with the Deku’s Smash ability. Deku’s Smash allows players to harness the power of ‘One For All’ and unleash a powerful punch that destroys both structures and eliminates opponents.
The ability has a ‘magazine size’ of three, which means you’ll be able to use it three times before it’s depleted entirely. The ‘uses’ won’t recharge over time, so you’ll want to use it sparingly and keep a charge or two for when you really need it.
That’s everything you need to know regarding where to find All Might Supply Drops in Fortnite. If you’re looking for more on My Hero Academia’s collaboration event in Fortnite, we’ve got you covered with all cosmetics, all MHA quests, and much more.
