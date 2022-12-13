A Special My Hero Academia Mythic and New Defensive Item Arrive With Fortnite Patch 23.10

Image Source: Epic Games

Leakers are already hard at a work delivering information on what the new Update v23.10 is adding to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Two new Mythic rarity items are set to appear as well as a new defensive item that should prove to further tank you up in Zero Build modes.

We got full confirmation yesterday for the date of the Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration, so it’s no surprise that one Mythic is appropriately themed. This Mythic is called Deku’s Smash, but we don’t currently know that much about it.

The other Mythic will mean a lot to those who enjoy the Shockwave Hammer as it is getting an upgraded version with The Ageless Champion’s Shockwave Hammer. Presumably, it will become part of the loot pool of The Ageless Champion boss, and players can earn it by emerging victorious from that fight. Judging by the stats of the base Shockwave Hammer, it looks like the one defining feature of the Mythic variant is you get one additional bounce before reloading.

The other (and coolest) new defensive item is the Guardian Shield, which is described as “a handheld shield that blocks ballistic fire and explosives. Can be thrown to provide cover at a distance.” By the looks of it, the Guardian Shield serves as a mobile Shield Bubble, which will make a massive difference in Zero Build when coupled with a player’s overshield.

This information comes to us thanks to Fortnite dataminer @HYPEX.

While players will be able to find The Ageless Champion’s Shockwave Hammer and the Guardian Shield when the servers come back up, we likely won’t know more about Deku’s Smash until Dec. 16 when the Fortnite x My Hero Academia event goes live.

Finally, for those of you who want to witness a taster of what the Deku’s Smash looks like in action, check out the gameplay footage in the tweet below courtesy of Twitter user InTheShadeYT.

