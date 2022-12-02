The Callisto Protocol Download & Install Size on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC

Image Source: Striking Distance Studios

Here’s how much storage you’ll need to be able to play The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror game from the mind of Dead Space creator Glen Schofield. Tasking players to survive a mysterious outbreak in Black Iron Prison, you must do whatever it takes to survive the onslaught and get to the bottom of the issue. Looking to be a part of the prison break? Here’s what you need to know about download and install sizes for The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Callisto Protocol Download & Install Sizes Explained

As usual, the console/platform or your choice will impact the install size of The Callisto Protocol. After carefully rounding up the various sizes, here’s what the final installs across all platforms is:

Keep in mind the above numbers are set to fluctuate depending on patches and update files. Owning the PS5 version of the title has provided us with the game’s file size post the day one patch.

That’s all you need to know about the download and install sizes of The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Below, you’ll find plenty of related content to give you more insight into the game, such as if it’s on PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass, an interview with a member of Striking Distance Studios, or the game’s connection to the PUBG universe.

