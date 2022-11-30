Image Source: Striking Distance Studio

Is The Callisto Protocol on PS Plus or Game Pass? Here’s what you need to know.

The Callisto Protocol is the latest project by Dead space creator Glen Schofield and many veterans who worked on the survival-horror title. As with any new title release, many gamers are wondering if this title will hit subscription services. Here’s what you need to know about whether or not The Callisto Protocol will be on PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

Is the Callisto Protocol on PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Quite simply, the answer is no; The Callisto Protocol is not on PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass, at least at this moment. The game is only available for purchase on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Leading up to the release of The Callisto Protocol, no word was announced on whether or not it would launch on the previously mentioned services, with no word being indicative of it not happening. However, don’t be surprised if that changes later, with Sony’s PS Plus looking to bolster its service after launching this year and Xbox Game Pass looking to continue dominating the subscription service.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not The Callisto Protocol is on PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass. You’ll find plenty of related content below to keep you up to date on the game, such as the unlock and preload times, PUBG no longer influencing the game’s story, or the launch date.

