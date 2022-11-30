The Callisto Protocol Preload & Unlock Times

Image Source: Striking Distance Studios

Striking Distance Studios’ The Callisto Protocol is creeping its way to our door, fully committed to scaring the socks off of everyone. Set on a moon of Jupiter, Callisto, Jacob Lee will have to survive the hellscape that is the Black Iron Prison, which is flooded with creatures of unknown origin. To prepare for the release of the game, here’s what The Callisto Protocol preload and unlock times are.

The Callisto Protocol can be preloaded on Nov. 30, 2022; however, it’s unknown if this applies to PC as well. Depending on your choice of platform, the game’s file size varies:

PS5 : 43GB

: 43GB Xbox One/Series X and S : 47GB

: 47GB PC: 75GB

The game’s file size on PS4 is currently unknown. Considering the PS5 can handle data far better than its predecessor, the game will almost certainly be much bigger in size on the PS4.

When is The Callisto Protocol Playable?

The Callisto Protocol will be available to play at midnight EST of Dec. 2, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series S and Series X. Depending on where you are located, you could be playing the game as early as Dec. 1, 2022, provided you take the time to preload the game on Nov. 30, 2022.

There you have it: The Callisto Protocol’s preload date and unlock time. Don’t forget to take a nap beforehand to pull an all-nighter and, more importantly, stay hydrated! For more related content, check out how the devs approached brutality and horror or why the game is no longer a part of the PUBG universe.

Related Posts