Stored Power TM 041 Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Technical Machines are incredibly useful materials that can unlock new moves and boost your team’s power. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering about the location of the Stored Power TM 041 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get this item and explain what it is used for.

Where to Find the Stored Power TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Stored Power TM 041 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found near some cliffs in Los Platos. You can get this item in the game’s early stages since this area will be a part of the tutorial phase.

For a more in-depth view of this item’s location, you can set a waypoint by the Pokemon Center in Los Platos (East):

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once players get closer to this destination, they should see the Stored Power TM near a large rock:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Stored Power move increases the strength of a user’s attack and can only be equipped to Psychic-type Pokemon. In addition, if your stats are boosted, your creature will unleash a deadlier strike with this TM on hand. As for its stats, Stored Power has a Power level of 20, an Accuracy of 100, and 10 PP (Power Points.)

Players can utilize this Technical Material for the limited Cinderace Tera Raid events since Psychic-types can counter this Pokemon’s Fighting-type.

How to Craft Stored Power TM 041 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers can make additional TMs at any Pokemon Center by conversing with the machine and selecting ‘I want a TM made.’ After this, players must scroll down to choose the Stored Power. To craft this TM recipe, you’ll need to exchange 800 LP, three Gothita Eyelash, and three Ralts Dusts. There’s no limit to how much Stored Power you can make as long as you have enough materials.

Now that you know the location of the Stored Power TM 041 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can unlock this new item for your team. While you are here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to craft TM 073 Drain Punch.

Related Posts