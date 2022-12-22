Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon has added another Fire starter evolution to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the form of Cinderace, and like Charizard, it’s a Seven Star Tera Raid. You’re probably wondering which Pokemon will make the raid easier, so here’s everything you need to know on the best Cinderace Tera Raid counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

What Is the Best Cinderace Counter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered



Since Cinderace is Fighting-type in Tera Raids, Fairy, Psychic, and Flying attacks are super effective against it. Fire, Water, and Rock Pokemon are decent counters because they resist Cinderace’s Fire attacks, and Azumarill happens to be Fairy and Water type. Dachsbun is immune to Fire moves with its Well-Baked Body ability and is an excellent choice.

If you managed to catch a Charizard from a raid, it’s the best Cinderace counter because it resists Fire and Fighting attacks and has super effective Air Slash. If you decided to change its Tera Type to Flying, you’ll have an even better time defeating the new Seven Star Raid boss. A Sharp Beak or Leppa Berry is a big help maximizing the damage from Air Slash, although a Sitrus Berry is also a good choice of held item.

That’s everything we have on the top Cinderace Raid counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like resetting EVs, the fastest Pokemon, and how to find noodles.

