TMs have been an important part of the Pokemon experience ever since the Red and Blue days on the original Game Boy. Being able to give Pokemon new moves that they normally can’t learn from leveling up is extremely helpful in building the best team possible. Here’s everything you need to know about all TM locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All TM Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Below is a list of all TMs, their types, and their locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As of right now, there is a total of 171 TMs in the game, but if any updates or DLC add more, then we’ll make sure to keep this list current.

TM Number Move Name Move Type Locations 001 Take Down Normal East Province Area Three, South Province Area Five, West Province Area One 002 Charm Fairy Casseroya Lake, West Province Area One 003 Fake Tears Dark East Province Area One, Glaseado Mountain, South Province Area Two, South Province Area Five 004 Agility Psychic South Province Area Two, South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 005 Mud-Slap Ground South Province Area Two, South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 006 Scary Face Normal Dalizapa Passage, South Province Area Three, South Province Area Five, West Province Area One 007 Protect Normal Alfornada Cavern, South Province Area One, South Province Area Two, South Province Area Four 008 Fire Fang Fire Schedar Squad’s Base, West Province Area One 009 Thunder Fang Electric East Province Area One, South Province Area Five 010 Ice Fang Ice Mesagoza, South Province Area Four, West Province Area One 011 Water Pulse Water Cascarrafa, Socarrat Trail, South Province Area Three, South Province Area Five 012 Low Kick Fighting South Province Area Two 013 Acid Spray Poison Asado Desert, North Province Area One, South Province Area One, South Province Area Two 014 Acrobatics Flying Casseroya Lake, East Province Area Three, South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 015 Struggle Bug Bug South Province Area One 016 Psybeam Psychic East Province Area Three, South Province Area One, West Province Area One 017 Confuse Ray Ghost Asado Desert, Dalizapa Passage, South Province Area One, South Province Area Three 018 Thief Dark Glaseado Mountain, South Province Area Two, West Province Area One 019 Disarming Voice Fairy Mesagoza, South Province Area Two 020 Trailblaze Grass Artazon 021 Pounce Bug Cortondo 022 Chilling Water Water Cascarrafa 023 Charge Beam Electric East Province Area Two, West Province Area One 024 Fire Spin Fire Asado Desert, East Province Area Three, Glaseado Mountain, South Province Area Three, South Province Area Four 025 Facade Normal Medali 026 Poison Tail Poison Artazon, East Province Area One, Glaseado Mountain 027 Aerial Ace Flying Area Zero, Cotondo 028 Bulldoze Ground North Province Area Three, Socarrat Trail, West Province Area One 029 Hex Ghost East Province Area Three, North Province Area Two, West Paldean Sea, West Province Area One 030 Snarl Dark Asado Desert, East Province Area One, South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 031 Metal Claw Steel Dalizapa Passage, South Province Area One, South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 032 Swift Normal East Province Area One, East Province Area Three, Poco Path, South Province Area One, South Province Area Five 033 Magical Leaf Grass South Province Area Four, South Province Area Six 034 Icy Wind Ice Casseroya Lake, East Province Area Two, South Province Area Six 035 Mud Shot Ground East Province Area Two, East Province Area Three, South Province Area Five, West Province Area One 036 Rock Tomb Rock Alfornada Cavern, South Province Area Four 037 Draining Kiss Fairy Cortondo, East Province Area One, Glaseado Mountain 038 Flame Charge Fire Area Zero, Schedar Squad’s Base 039 Low Sweep Fighting Glaseado Mountain, West Province Area One 040 Air Cutter Flying East Province Area One, Navi Squad’s Base, South Province Area Two, South Province Area Five, West Province Area One 041 Stored Power Psychic Casseroya Lake, East Province Area One, North Paldean Sea, South Province Area One, South Province Area Two 042 Night Shade Ghost Asado Desert, Navi Squad’s Base, South Province Area Two, South Province Area Four 043 Fling Dark Artazon, Caph Squad’s Base, North Province Area One, South Province Area Three 044 Dragon Tail Dragon East Province Area Three, North Province Area One, West Province Area One 045 Venoshock Poison East Province Area Three, South Province Area Two 046 Avalanche Ice Tagtree Thicket 047 Endure Normal North Province Area One, South Province Area One, West Province Area One 048 Volt Switch Electric Levincia 049 Sunny Day Fire Cabo Poco, East Province Area One, West Province Area One 050 Rain Dance Water Asado Desert, East Province Area One, South Province Area Five 051 Sandstorm Rock Asado Desert, East Province Area Three, South Province Area Five 052 Snowscape Ice Glaseado Mountain, West Province Area One 053 Smart Strike Steel Cascarrafa, North Province Area One 054 Psyshock Psychic Cascarrafa, Casseroya Lake 055 Dig Ground South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 056 Bullet Seed Grass Asado Desert, Casseroya Lake, Dalizapa Passage, South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 057 False Swipe Normal Naranja Academy, Uva Academy 058 Brick Break Fighting Asado Desert, Casseroya Lake, East Province Area Three, North Paldean Sea 059 Zen Headbutt Psychic Crafting Only 060 U-Turn Bug Casseroya Lake, East Province Area Two, Glaseado Mountain, West Province Area One 061 Shadow Claw Ghost North Province Area One, West Province Area One 062 Foul Play Dark Area Zero, Segin Squad’s Base 063 Psychic Fangs Psychic Glaseado Mountain, Levincia, North Province Area One, West Province Area One 064 Bulk Up Fighting Alfornada, Caph Squad’s Base, South Province Area Two 065 Air Slash Flying East Province Area One, North Paldean Sea, South Province Area One 066 Body Slam Normal Asado Desert 067 Fire Punch Fire Crafting Only 068 Thunder Punch Electric Crafting Only 069 Ice Punch Ice Crafting Only 070 Sleep Talk Normal Cascarrafa, Casseroya Lake, Segin Squad’s Base 071 Seed Bomb Grass East Province Area One, North Province Area One, North Province Area Two, Socarrat Trail 072 Electro Ball Electric Dalizapa Passage, Mesagoza, South Province Area Two, West Province Area One 073 Drain Punch Fighting East Province Area Two, South Province Area Five 074 Reflect Psychic East Province Area Three, Levincia, South Province Area Three 075 Light Screen Psychic Asado Desert, East Province Area One, East Province Area Two, Levincia 076 Rock Blast Rock Casseroya Lake, South Province Area One 077 Waterfall Water Casseroya Lake, North Province Area Two 078 Dragon Claw Dragon Area Zero, Casseroya Lake, East Province Area One, South Province Area Four 079 Dazzling Gleam Fairy Area Zero, Ruchbah Squad’s Base 080 Metronome Normal Glaseado Mountain, South Province Area Three 081 Grass Knot Grass Glaseado Mountain, Poco Path, Tagtree Thicket, West Province Area One 082 Thunder Wave Electric South Province Area One 083 Poison Jab Poison Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area One 084 Stomping Tantrum Ground Levincia 085 Rest Psychic East Province Area One, Los Platos, South Province Area Five 086 Rock Slide Rock East Province Area Three, North Province Area Two 087 Taunt Dark Asado Desert, Casseroya Lake, Socarrat Trail, South Province Area One 088 Swords Dance Normal Casseroya Lake, North Province Area One, North Province Area Two, West Province Area One 089 Body Press Fighting East Province Area Three, Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area Three, South Province Area Four 090 Spikes Ground Asado Desert, East Province Area Three, West Province Area One 091 Toxic Spikes Poison East Province Area Two, Tagtree Thicket 092 Imprison Psychic Alfornada, Navi Squad’s Base, North Province Area Two 093 Flash Cannon Steel Area Zero, East Province Area Two, North Paldean Sea, South Province Area Three 094 Dark Pulse Dark East Province Area Three, Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area Two 095 Leech Life Bug Montenevera, North Province Area One, Tagtree Thicket, West Province Area One 096 Eerie Impulse Electric Poco Path 097 Fly Flying Area Zero, East Province Area One, West Province Area One 098 Skill Swap Psychic Alfornada, Artazon, Casseroya Lake 099 Iron Head Steel Casseroya Lake, Levincia, West Province Area One 100 Dragon Dance Dragon Area Zero, Inlet Grotto, North Province Area Two, West Province Area One 101 Power Gem Rock Area Zero, Dalizapa Passage, East Province Area Three, South Province Area Three 102 Gunk Shot Poison Navi Squad’s Base 103 Substitute Normal Alfornada, East Province Area One, Poco Path 104 Iron Defense Steel East Province Area One, East Province Area Three, North Province Area One, South Province Area Five 105 X-Scissor Bug Dalizapa Passage, East Province Area One, Socarrat Trail 106 Drill Run Ground Dalizapa Passage, East Province Area Three, South Province Area Two 107 Will-O-Wisp Fire North Province Area Two, West Paldean Sea 108 Crunch Dark East Province Area Three, North Paldean Sea 109 Trick Psychic North Paldean Sea, West Province Area One 110 Liquidation Water Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area One, South Province Area Three, South Province Area Six 111 Giga Drain Grass Area Zero, Casseroya Lake, East Province Area One 112 Aura Sphere Fighting Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area Two, South Province Area Four 113 Tailwind Flying East Province Area One, Levincia, Poco Path, West Province Area One 114 Shadow Ball Ghost Area Zero, Montenevera 115 Dragon Pulse Dragon Dalizapa Passage, North Province Area One, North Province Area Two 116 Stealth Rock Rock South Province Area Two, South Province Area Five 117 Hyper Voice Normal South Province Area Six 118 Heat Wave Fire Asado Desert, West Paldean Sea 119 Energy Ball Grass North Province Area One, Ruchbah Squad’s Base, West Province Area One 120 Psychic Psychic Alfornada 121 Heavy Slam Steel Glaseado Mountain, South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 122 Encore Normal Casseroya Lake, Levincia, North Province Area Three, Segin Squad’s Base, South Province Area Four 123 Surf Water Levincia, South Paldean Sea 124 Ice Spinner Ice Glaseado Mountain 125 Flamethrower Fire East Province Area One, Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area One, West Province Area One 126 Thunderbolt Electric Caph Squad’s Base, East Province Area Three, Glaseado Mountain 127 Play Rough Fairy East Province Area One, South Province Area One, South Province Area Six 128 Amnesia Psychic East Province Area Three, Mesagoza, North Province Area Two, South Province Area Three 129 Calm Mind Psychic North Province Area Two, South Province Area One, South Province Area Five 130 Helping Hand Normal North Paldean Sea, Segin Squad’s Base, South Province Area Three, West Province Area One 131 Pollen Puff Bug Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area One 132 Baton Pass Normal Asado Desert, Glaseado Mountain 133 Earth Power Ground Area Zero, Asado Desert, Glaseado Mountain, South Province Area Six 134 Reversal Fighting Casseroya Lake, East Provine Area One 135 Ice Beam Ice East Province Area One, Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area One, Socarrat Trail, West Province Area One 136 Electric Terrain Electric Glaseado Mountain, Levincia, South Province Area Three 137 Grassy Terrain Grass Area Zero, East Province Area One, East Province Area Three, South Province Area Two, West Province Area One 138 Psychic Terrain Psychic Area Zero, East Province Area Two, South Province Area Four, West Province Area One 139 Misty Terrain Fairy North Province Area Two, South Province Area Four, Tagtree Thicket 140 Nasty Plot Dark Area Zero, Naranja Academy, Uva Academy 141 Fire Blast Fire Casseroya Lake, North Province Area Two, South Province Area Five 142 Hydro Pump Water Area Zero, Casseroya Lake 143 Blizzard Ice Area Zero, Glaseado Mountain 144 Fire Pledge Fire East Paldean Sea 145 Water Pledge Water East Paldean Sea 146 Grass Pledge Grass East Paldean Sea 147 Wild Charge Electric North Province Area Two 148 Sludge Bomb Poison North Province Area Two, South Province Area Six 149 Earthquake Ground Area Zero, Cascarrafa 150 Stone Edge Rock Area Zero, North province Area One 151 Phantom Force Ghost Inlet Grotto, West Paldean Sea 152 Giga Impact Normal Alfornada Cavern, Area Zero, East Paldean Sea, North Province Area Two, South Province Area Six 153 Blast Burn Fire North Province Area One 154 Hydro Cannon Water North Province Area One 155 Frenzy Plant Grass North Province Area One 156 Outrage Dragon Area Zero, North Province Area Two 157 Overheat Fire Alfornada Cavern, Glaseado mountain 158 Focus Blast Fighting Alfornada, Alfornada Cavern, Area Zero, West Province Area One 159 Leaf Storm Grass Area Zero, North Province Area Three 160 Hurricane Flying Casseroya Lake, North Province Area One, South Province Area Six 161 Trick Room Psychic Area Zero, Levincia, West Province Area One 162 Bug Buzz Bug Casseroya Lake, North Province Area Two, South Province Area Four 163 Hyper Beam Normal Area Zero, East Paldean Sea, Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area Two 164 Brave Bird Flying Casseroya Lake, North Province area One, South Province Area Four 165 Flare Blitz Fire Alfornada, Area Zero 166 Thunder Electric Casseroya Lake, South Province Area Three, South Province Area Six 167 Close Combat Fighting Caph Squad’s Base 168 Solar Beam Grass Casseroya Lake, East Province Area Three 169 Draco Meteor Dragon Area Zero, Mesagoza 170 Steel Beam Steel Area Zero, North Province Area Three 171 Tera Blast Normal Area Zero, Glaseado Mountain Locations via Serebii

One important note about TM171 (Tera Blast) is that it’s Normal and a Special Attack by default. However, The attack’s type becomes the same as the user’s Tera type when Terastallized plus it inflicts damage based upon the user’s highest attack stat (Atk or Sp. Atk).

That’s all there is to know about all TM locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re having some trouble finding the exact locations of these TMs, this map should help.

