The Callisto Protocol is here, thrusting players into a twisted version of Prison Break. Jacob Lee must survive his time in Black Iron Prison as it is inhabited by a mutated variant of zombies. Given that it’s set in a prison, with a handful of inmates whom you interact with, it begs the question if there is a co-op mode in this game. If you’re one of the many wondering about co-op potential, here’s what you need to know about if there is co-op in The Callisto Protocol.

Is the Callisto Protocol Co-op? Explained

To the disappointment of many, The Callisto Protocol is not co-op. The game is only playable in single-player mode as you control Jacob Lee, who is an inhabitant of the wrong prison.

While it was never directly stated that co-op would be off the tables, The Callisto Protocol is a spiritual successor to Dead Space which was primarily a single-player survival horror experience until the last entry. There may be some hope later on down the line for co-op, as the development team has a roadmap set for content to hit this game through summer 2023. However, it does seem like a missed opportunity, as the prison setting could’ve served as a perfect opportunity to work with another player to survive.

That’s all you need to know about if there is co-op in The Callisto Protocol. Below, you’ll find plenty of related content to get you up to speed on the game, such as an interview with the chief technology officer of the development studio, the download sizes depending on the platform of choice, or if there is a new game plus mode.

