How To Use the Flying Speed Glitch With Miraidon & Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been defined by glitches, although some of them are helpful and patches for them can wait. The flying speed boost is one of the useful bugs, and learning how to activate it will save you some time. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use the flying super speed glitch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Flying Speed Glitch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Explained

This glitch only works when gliding from the highest points in the Paldea region, like the edge of the Great Crater. You need to cancel out of your glide right away, then hit B a few times while holding the stick to the left or right to start gliding again. When you push the stick forward, your speed increases tremendously for a few seconds. Rinse and repeat to continue zipping through the sky like a jet.

The LuckyPunch YouTube channel goes over the process in detail in the above video. Taking advantage of this glitch makes it easier to find Pokemon Centers and Watchtowers you haven’t yet visited, and lets you find Tera Raid crystals easily. The gliding speed feels slow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so a big speed boost adds a bit of fun to your adventure.

That’s everything we have on using the flying speed glitch with Koraidon or Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like evolving Shelgon, the game’s most likeable characters, and the best Pokemon for your competitive team.

Related Posts