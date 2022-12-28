How to Evolve Shelgon Into Salamence in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

While it’s always exciting to set out and evolve your new favorite Pokémon, it can sometimes be challenging to suss out exactly what methods are required to do so. If you currently have a Shelgon in your party and are looking to learn how to evolve Shelgon into Salamence in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the information below will be all you need.

Evolving Shelgon into Salamence in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To cut right to the chase, Shelgon will evolve into Salamence as soon as it reaches level 50 during a battle. If your Shelgon started out as a Bagon and evolved at level 30, you’ll already be familiar with what to expect once Shelgon reaches its evolution level.

Given Bagon’s exclusivity to Pokémon Violet, however, Scarlet players interested in nabbing Bagon, Shelgon, or Salamence will have to do so by trading with a player of Pokemon Violet or playing in a cooperative session with a Violet player via the Union Circle in order to catch one.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Shelgon has to level up in a proper battle—sending it out to do auto battles won’t result in the evolution taking place, even if it reaches level 50. Don’t fret if this happens to you though, as its next level up in a full battle will see it evolve into Salamence.

You’re also able to use Rare Candies or similar experience items if you’d prefer to evolve Shelgon by those means instead.

And now you know just how to evolve Shelgon into Salamence in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re interested in even more information regarding the titles, head on over to our guide on crafting the TM Drain Punch or our explanation of every map icon in each game. Finally, you may enjoy reading our take on the 10 most likeable characters in Pokemon’s ninth generation.

Related Posts