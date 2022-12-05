How to Help Trapped Worker in The Callisto Protocol

Image Source: Striking Distance Games

The Callisto Protocol wears its Dead Space inspirations on its sleeve, and nowhere is this clearer than in its treatment of survivor NPCs. Encountered sporadically throughout the game, these unfortunate souls are typically only alive so that you can witness or hear their grisly end for yourself. The game does appear to position one particular NPC as an exception though, and if you’re like most players, this has left you desperate to figure out how to help the trapped worker in The Callisto Protocol.

Well, for better or worse, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.

Can You Save the Trapped Worker in The Callisto Protocol? Answered

While The Callisto Protocol may give you the official task of saving the trapped worker, it’s not actually possible to save him from his untimely death.

This is because there’s no means of unlocking the passageway he’s trapped in until he’s been killed. No matter where you look or what you try to interact with, the passageway will remain locked and you’ll have no way of reaching him before an enemy mutant reaches him.

This is why the segment where you’re supposed to save him turns into a combat segment. You’ll simply need to battle the waves of enemies and survive their onslaught until you hear his death screams. Once he’s dead, you can then go over to the passageway where he was trapped and a standard enemy will burst out of it to attack you. You can then progress through the area, and the task of saving the Trapped Worker will no longer be of importance.

It’s a little mean-spirited, but also par for the course considering what happens to other survivors in the game. Every other non-named NPC that you encounter before they die meets a gory end at the hands of the game’s enemies, and would have died regardless by the finale due to the enemies’ spread across the planet. Likewise, it stands to reason that the Trapped Worker wouldn’t have survived long, as there were plenty of other enemies waiting just beyond the passageway that you wouldn’t have been able to protect them from.

To that end, it makes sense that there would be no means of saving them, and that the task was meant more to fill players with a sense of dread at not being able to save anyone from the mutated enemies.

Hopefully, this cleared up how to save the Trapped Worker in The Callisto Protocol. For more on the game, we’ve got explainer guides on topics like what Energy Converters do, whether or not the game has co-op, and how to increase your health. We’ve also got plenty of other related articles, which can be viewed down below.

