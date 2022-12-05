For all the Dead Space enjoyers out there, The Callisto Protocol might be a good game to check out as it seems to tick a lot of boxes in the space horror genre. You can gather quite a few different items as you play through the game, and it’s not always apparent what their purpose actually is. Here’s what you can do with Energy Converters in The Callisto Protocol.

What to Do With Energy Converters in The Callisto Protocol

Here’s some good news: Energy Converters have no use in The Callisto Protocol aside from just being sold for Credits.

They’re not used in any upgrade recipes, nor are they required to progress through the game or access other areas in Black Iron Prison. As you gather them up, feel free to sell them off at a nearby Reforge Station for Credits, which can then be used to upgrade your weapons further.

How to Get Energy Converters

Energy Converters aren’t all that common in The Callisto Protocol, but you can often find them as item pickups all over the Prison. It doesn’t seem like you can get them as item drops from corpses, so make sure to keep an eye out for them as you’re exploring.

You’ll also find more valuable types of Energy Converters, such as Pristine ones, as you continue playing. These are typically found in locked chests that need to be opened with the shiv, so you’ll want to spend some time exploring every nook and cranny of the Prison as well.

That’s all you need to know about what Energy Converters do in The Callisto Protocol. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to dodge, how to redeem your pre-order items, and how to fix the stuttering issues.

