Survival horror fans have a treat to look forward to in the Striking Distance Studios’ debut game, but it isn’t without a few technical hiccups. Here’s how to fix Callisto Protocol stuttering issues if you’re one of the many PC players struggling with performance woes.

Fixing Stuttering Issues in Callisto Protocol

The solution to fixing stuttering issues isn’t so much a case of changing a single setting as it is a case of tweaking several options in the game’s graphics settings. Here’s a sample look at a setup that many PC players are finding is optimal:

Set FPS cap at 60

Set FSR2 Quality Mode to Performance (Advanced > Upscaling > AMD FSR 2)

Set Motion Blur off

Set Depth of Field off

Disable V Sync

Try Medium or High preset

Of course, for a cinematic experience such as Callisto Protocol it’s a bit of a bummer to have to switch off settings like motion blur and depth of field, but needs must.

We expect the development team will have a hot-fix update/patch over the coming weeks to better optimize the game.

If you are still having issues with Callisto Protocol stuttering then you might like to try the following measures:

Ensure you are running the latest graphics drivers for your graphics card (GPU).

Verify the integrity of your game files via Steam. The option can be located by right-clicking the game icon on your Steam Library and selecting ‘Verify Integrity of Game Files’

Roll back Windows 11 if you’re using this version rather than Windows 10. The newer iteration of the OS is often an issue for video game software compatibility.

Install and run DirectX 12 if you aren’t already.

That is everything we have on how to fix Callisto Protocol stuttering. For more interesting content on the game, including our interview with the development team, search Twinfinite or check out the articles listed below.

Related Posts