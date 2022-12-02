How to Heal & Increase Health in The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol isn’t shy about beating you into a fine red paste. Even early on, you’ll be faced with enemies which can quickly tear through your health and armor, leaving you in a constant struggle to maintain even a modicum of health so that you aren’t dying instantly. As such, it’s little surprise you’d want to know how to heal and how to increase your health in The Callisto Protocol as soon as possible. Fortunately for you, we’ve got all the information you’re looking for.

How to Heal and Get Healing Items in The Callisto Protocol

There are two ways to heal yourself in The Callisto Protocol, and both have their own benefits and drawbacks.

The first is to find loose bags of Health Gel scattered around the environment or as drops from enemies. These typically heal a small amount of health and are used immediately when you pick them up by pressing the X Button on PlayStation consoles or the A Button on Xbox consoles. They won’t be picked up if you’re already at full health though, so you can always run back and grab a bag you didn’t use so long as an area hasn’t been blocked off.

The other is to find and use Gel Injectors. These are found scattered around the game’s environments in first aid boxes on the walls and can be kept in your inventory indefinitely so long as you have the open space to hold them. They can then be used to heal a large amount of health by pressing and holding down on the D-Pad.

However, it’s important to note that using an Injector will trigger a lengthy animation. If said animation is interrupted by enemies, you won’t be healed and will need to trigger the animation again. This means it’s best to wait to use a Gel Injector until you’re in a safe stretch of the environment or have killed every enemy in a given room.

How to Increase Your Health

As for how to increase your health in The Callisto Protocol, it’s a little less repeatable.

The only way to increase your health is to reach the Habitat chapter of the game and obtain the Security Suit. This is the third chapter in the narrative, so it doesn’t take too long to reach this point. All you need to do is play through the game normally, and after progressing far enough, you’ll obtain the suit in order to explore outside of the safety of Black Iron Prison. Once you have said suit, you’ll notice that your Health Bar is longer and that you can survive more hits from enemies.

That’s all there is to know about how to heal and increase your health in The Callisto Protocol. For more on the game, we’ve got other guides on topics like how to fix the game’s stuttering issues and whether or not it’s available on PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass. Likewise, we’ve got a ton of other related articles, which you can check out down below.

