Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

All skills in Blacktail are gained by spending crafting materials. While a couple of early skills are earned with basic materials, just about every other skill in the game requires teeth to craft. Here is how to get teeth in Blacktail.

Where to Find Teeth in Blacktail

Like other crafting materials, all teeth come from the same source, but they are certainly harder to find. To get teeth, you’ll have to loot any chest you see. While skill pages and teeth come from the same chest, a vast majority of the chests in Blacktail will give teeth. Every other crafting material can be gained rather easily, it’s just teeth that require a little hunting.

You’ll regularly only get one tooth from the basic chests.

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

Thankfully, skills only require anywhere from one to three teeth to create them. Skill pages are also spread wide enough that you should have a decent tooth surplus going by the time you need to use them.

As annoying as it is, even the new arrow types cost teeth to unlock, so you’ll want to make sure to have some on hand at the end of each section as well.

What Are Teeth Used for in Blacktail

As said, Teeth are only used for crafting new skills, they serve no other purpose. However, you’ll want to stock up as soon as you can start safely exploring. Unlike all other materials, there is no limit to how many teeth you can hold at once, but you’ll still want to unlock the Deep Pockets skill as soon as possible.

Another important skill you’ll want to pick up is Sharp Arrows which will cost you three Teeth.

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

This is everything you need to know about how to get teeth in Blacktail. If you need to return to a previous area to find more chests, we have a guide on the game’s fast travel mechanic.

Related Posts