Blacktail is very exploration-heavy, so having a fast travel mechanic is very important. Though, performing the fast travel isn’t all that obvious at first. Here’s exactly how to fast travel in Blacktail.

Blacktail Fast Travel Guide

In total, Blacktail is three large areas with one single connecting point between them. Other than that, the areas don’t intersect in any other way. To fast travel, you’ll have to interact with the black cat found near some Shrines.

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

Fast travel is actually somewhat limited. You can only use the cat to travel to and from the Hut. While this makes it easy to run the Hut and craft whatever skills you might need, you aren’t able to travel to a whole different part of the map instantly.

However, you can essentially save a travel point as long as you don’t use the cat again. This means once you are at the hut, you can run into a different map to get something you need, then run back to the hut and use the cat and you’re back where you started.

There is only one cat in the game, so it can only be in one place at a time. Whenever you consult your map, the closest black cat to your current position will be shown.

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

That is everything you need to know when it comes to how to fast travel in Blacktail. If you are trying to get the best skills easily, we have a guide on getting more teeth.

Related Posts