How to Get Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
This is a sweet item to have.
Sweet Herba Mystica is a coveted item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: it’s one of the only items that can get you Sparkling Power Lv. 3 and other maxed out Meal Powers. You’re probably wondering if there’s a consistent way to find them, so here’s everything you need to know about how to earn Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Where Do You Find Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered
Sweet Herba Mystica is a reward for defeating the Titan Pokemon Klawf, but Arven immediately makes it into a sandwich for you. Fortunately, Sweet Herba Mystica is a reward for specific 5 and 6 Star Raids, which have been conveniently compiled by Serebii. With a few of these you can get Sparkling Power Lv. 3 and find the shiny you’ve been looking for.
5 Star Tera Raids
- Raichu
- Gengar
- Ditto
- Delibird
- Blissey
- Sableye
- Glalie
- Drifblim
- Weavile
- Froslass
- Amoonguss
- Eelektross
- Talonflame
- Noivern
- Dragapult
- Dondozo
- Palafin
- Cetitan
- Pawmot
6 Star Tera Raids
- Ditto
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Blissey
- Amoonguss
- Talonflame
- Dragapult
- Farigiraf
- Dondozo
- Maushold
- Cetitan
- Cyclizar
- Kilowattrel
- Grafaiai
A Ground-type with only Earthquake and Stomping Tantrum as its moveset and Air Balloon as a held item is the best against Ditto Raids since it will transform and copy your move set. The Tera Raid search in Poke Portal will have Ditto and other Raids for you to join.
