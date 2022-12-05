How to Find Charizard Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Charizard raids have begun and are a bit difficult to find with so many Tera Raid spots all over Paldea. They can be difficult if you don’t have teammates with high leveled Pokemon and super effective moves, so be prepared before taking on this Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know on how to find Charizard Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where Are Charizard Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Charizard is a 7 Star raid, so you have to meet certain requirements before you encounter them along with lower difficulty raids; luckily, you can find them on the map by looking for the Dragon raid symbol on a Black background. Charizard tends to have moves with low accuracy so you shouldn’t faint that often if you’re not weak to Fire or Dragon.

The fastest way to find a Charizard raid is to connect to the internet and look in the Poke Portal – many trainers open raids to the public for you to join. It sometimes takes a few attempts to find a raid, so don’t stop just because your game tells you it couldn’t join.

When you finally catch a Charizard it’s at level 100, making it easy to use on your team and solo 5 Star Raids. Participating in more Charizard Tera Raids can get you some serious rewards (see the above screenshot) like expensive Ability Patches and Bottle Caps.

That's everything we have on finding Charizard Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

